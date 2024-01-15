en English
Disaster

Public Health Challenge: Sickness Reported at Mumbai Sea Bridge Inauguration

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
On January 12, the inauguration of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), India’s longest sea bridge, became a focal point of public health attention. An estimated 1,300 of the over 100,000 attendees reported feeling unwell due to dehydration and headaches. The symptoms were largely attributed to prolonged exposure to heat during the event held in Navi Mumbai.

Understanding the Health Impact

The Raigad district’s civil surgeon, Dr. Nitin Deomane, stated that such health issues are not uncommon during large-scale open-air events. It is expected for 1-2% of attendees to face such inconveniences. However, this recent incident underscores the challenge of managing public health during major events, particularly those held in outdoor settings.

Preventive Measures Taken

The district administration and state disaster management department had already taken extensive precautions for the event. Provisos included making arrangements for extra beds, deploying nearly 70 ambulances, and ensuring all medical officers were on duty. Despite these measures, the sheer number of attendees and the hot weather conditions led to a number of people reporting discomfort.

Addressing the Symptoms

Those who complained of dehydration were promptly provided with ORS water, glucose, and light food. Only two individuals’ conditions escalated to the point that required hospital admission. Both were discharged the following day, highlighting the effectiveness of the response strategy. However, the incident serves as a reminder that robust public health preparedness measures are crucial when conducting events of such scale.

Disaster Health India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

