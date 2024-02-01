Public Health Alliance Advocates for Equity in Cancer Care on World Cancer Day

On World Cancer Day, public health giants like the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), and the National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) have rallied under the banner of the Alliance for Cancer Care Equity (ACCE). This collaboration aims at addressing disparities in cancer care, with a three-pronged approach: augmenting diversity in clinical trials, enhancing cancer screening and early detection, and broadening access to patient navigation services.

Legislative Support for Equitable Cancer Care

A congressional resolution introduced by Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D-AL) underpins these endeavors, acknowledging World Cancer Day and the necessity for action against the chasm in cancer care. The resolution brings to light the stark reality that Black Americans and Native American people bear a significantly higher mortality rate for certain cancers in comparison to their White counterparts.

Policy Changes to Bridge the Gap

The ACCE is driving legislative action for improvements in cancer care and advocating for structural changes to fill these care gaps. Progress has been made with initiatives including legislation for decentralized clinical trials, reimbursement for patient navigation by CMS, and state-level policies for lung cancer screening.

Continued Advocacy for Equity

The NCCN, ACS CAN, and NMQF remain at the forefront of advocating for policies ensuring equitable cancer care. The NCCN has made available guidelines and resources for patient care, while the NMQF is aligning its efforts with the White House Cancer Moonshot program to bring about a paradigm shift in cancer diagnosis from late to early stages. As we mark World Cancer Day, the call for an equitable approach to cancer care reverberates louder than ever.