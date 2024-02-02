Public Controversy Over GoFundMe Campaign for Moesha Boduong's Stroke Recovery

Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong, renowned for her high-spirited social life and voluptuous figure, has suffered a stroke. The news of her ailment has been confirmed by her family who are now seeking public assistance to fund her recovery. In response to this situation, a GoFundMe campaign was initiated by fellow Ghanaian musician, Efya, which has stirred a storm of controversy among the public.

Public Backlash Over GoFundMe Campaign

The fundraising campaign has been met with critique, as many question why Boduong's affluent friends aren't stepping in to privately fund her medical expenses. Critics have cited Boduong's past remarks about wealth and ostentatious lifestyle choices as reasons for their reluctance to contribute financially. TV presenter and rapper C-Real particularly questioned why her wealthy acquaintances couldn't collectively cover the $10,000 required for her recovery.

Controversy Fuelled by Boduong's Past Statements

Adding fuel to the fire, fans have highlighted her previous comments about never dating 'broke boys' and her unabashed display of affluence as reasons for their hesitance in providing financial support. Amid the furore, some netizens have declared their readiness to offer emotional support, but have expressed reservations about monetary contributions, pointing to Boduong's once lavish lifestyle of leasing high-end properties and flaunting luxury vehicles. They suggest she could liquidate assets to cover the costs.

Call for Empathy Amid Controversy

Despite the public backlash, Efya and others have made pleas for empathy, irrespective of Boduong's financial past and present requests. They stress that requiring help should not undermine one's eligibility for empathy. In the midst of the controversy, Afia Schwarzenegger, a prominent Ghanaian media personality, also weighed in on the matter. Her reaction drew attention, with some netizens advising her to display more empathy towards Boduong's plight.

As it stands, at the time of writing, the GoFundMe campaign has managed to raise $1,548 out of the $10,000 goal, with several calls for more detailed information about Boduong's health condition to gain public trust and support.