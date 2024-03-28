PTA, Down Syndrome Foundation Urge End to Discrimination, Advocate for Inclusivity

In a significant push towards inclusivity and equity, the Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria alongside the Parent Teachers Association has made a clarion call to both national and international bodies to cease discrimination against individuals with Down Syndrome and other disabilities. This appeal was made during a webinar commemorating the 2024 World Down Syndrome Day, underlining the theme 'We all belong: embrace, engage, end the stereotypes'.

Breaking Down Barriers

The webinar, aimed at dispelling myths surrounding Down Syndrome, emphasized that it is not a condition treatable by medication or antibiotics. Mrs. Rose Mordi, the National President of the Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria, eloquently stated, "Our theme for this year encapsulates the essence of our collective mission. Engagement is the cornerstone of progress, fostering meaningful connections that pave the way for understanding and acceptance." This statement underscores the need for society to embrace the differences among us, recognizing the value that diversity brings to our communities.

Voices for Change

Mrs. Ruth Ugwuegbulam, speaking for the parents associated with the Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria, highlighted the human aspects of children with Down Syndrome, noting that they share the same emotions and learning capabilities as others, albeit at a different pace. The webinar also featured Nathan Rowe, Program Director at Down Syndrome International, who pointed out the systemic barriers contributing to health inequities faced by individuals with disabilities. These include stigma, discrimination, and inadequate healthcare services, among others. He advocated for improved health systems to enhance the life span and quality of life for people with Down Syndrome, emphasizing the importance of accessible healthcare services and quality care.

Path Forward

The event not only brought to light the challenges faced by individuals with Down Syndrome but also celebrated their potential and achievements. It called for a collective effort from government bodies, the United Nations, and civil organizations to foster an inclusive environment where every individual, regardless of their abilities, is given the opportunity to thrive. The involvement of notable panelists, including Mrs. Adenike Oyetunde Lawal and Prof. Paul Ajuwon, highlighted the global commitment to ending discrimination and ensuring equity for all.

As the discussions from the webinar resonate beyond its virtual borders, there is a hopeful anticipation that these concerted efforts will lead to tangible transformations in attitudes, policies, and practices. The call to end stereotypes is not just a theme for World Down Syndrome Day but a continuous mission towards building a more inclusive society where diversity is not just accepted but celebrated.