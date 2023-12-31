Psychotherapy Meets Physical Fitness: A New Approach to Mental Health

Psychotherapist Andrew Keefe’s transformation from a stressful job and poor physical health to enhanced mental and physical well-being through outdoor fitness classes has sparked his advocacy for an integrated approach in therapeutic training. Keefe’s journey underscores the growing recognition of the interplay between mental and physical health, prompting therapists to acquire qualifications in both psychotherapy and physical therapy.

Linking Physical Fitness and Mental Health

Keefe’s experience mirrors a broader trend. Gyms like Gymbox are acknowledging the connection between physical and mental fitness, offering classes aimed at bolstering mental health. The effectiveness of social prescribing in the UK, where exercise is prescribed to address mental health issues, fortifies the argument for physical activity’s inclusion in mental health treatment.

The Role of Exercise in Mental Resilience

Jo Hazell-Watkins, a personal trainer and co-founder of The Soma Space, can attest to the transformative power of exercise. Hazell-Watkins turned to strength training during her recovery from PTSD, and its positive impact on her mental health has led her to champion the role of exercise in building resilience and rewiring the brain.

Integrating Exercise with Mental Health Training

The Soma Space, co-founded by Hazell-Watkins and psychotherapist Kevin Braddock, is a unique center focusing on combining exercise with mental health training. Braddock, who is trained in both psychotherapy and physical fitness instruction, calls for a reevaluation of how we perceive mental and physical states. He advocates for the understanding that physical movement can foster psychological unity and contribute significantly to mental health.

Keefe’s story, as well as those of Hazell-Watkins and Braddock, highlight the potential of an integrated approach to therapy. This shift towards combining physical activity with mental health treatment promises new pathways to wellness, paving the way for more holistic approaches to mental health.