Psychologist Recommends Exclusive Use of Work Emails for Professional Communication

Work emails are a dominant form of communication in the professional realm. However, it’s no secret that our inboxes can become a chaotic mix of important tasks and social exchanges, often blurring the line between work and personal life. According to Dr. Emma Russell, an expert in occupational and organizational psychology at the University of Sussex, this clutter can be detrimental to both our job performance and overall well-being.

In a recent appearance on the Instant Genius podcast, Dr. Russell emphasized the importance of reserving work emails exclusively for professional communications. Whether it’s project updates, meeting agendas, or critical action items, she believes these platforms should be strictly business-oriented. The psychologist argues that personal exchanges such as jokes, casual conversations, or pleasantries often lead to inbox clutter and can cloud the distinct line between professional and social interactions.

Alternative Platforms for Social Interactions

Dr. Russell advocates for alternative communication platforms for casual conversations typically seen in office settings, such as corridor chats or water cooler moments. One such platform she suggests is WhatsApp. Despite not being officially endorsed by most organizations for business communications, apps like WhatsApp are being informally used for social support among colleagues. This trend reflects a growing need for clear distinctions between professional and personal communication channels.

Impact on Job Performance and Well-being

Dr. Russell’s conclusions are based on a survey of 3,000 working adults. The survey findings indicate that a clear separation between communication channels is associated with improved job performance and well-being. By keeping work emails strictly professional and using apps like WhatsApp for social exchanges, employees can maintain order in their work communications and reduce stress.

The psychologist also provided guidelines for effective email writing, emphasizing the need for simplicity, clarity, and ownership of the message. She also noted the negative impact of texting and Twitter on email etiquette, underscoring the need for professionalism in all aspects of email communication.