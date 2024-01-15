en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Psychologist Merve Ramazan Sheds Light on Emotional Changes During Pregnancy

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
Psychologist Merve Ramazan Sheds Light on Emotional Changes During Pregnancy

In a recent discourse on the emotional and psychological changes during pregnancy, Clinical Psychologist Merve Ramazan unveiled an array of insights that are of immense significance to both expectant mothers and fathers. Ramazan expounded on the complex tapestry of feelings that women undergo during this transformative period, ranging from joy and anticipation to anxiety and sadness. She emphasized that while these emotions are usually transient, their impact on everyday life can be profound.

The Imperative of Psychological Support

According to Ramazan, it is crucial to seek psychological support during pregnancy. This proactive approach aims to help both the expectant mother and father navigate the sea of emotional changes. The support extends beyond just the period of gestation; it also encompasses post-pregnancy scenarios. Here, issues such as post-partum depression (PPD), often overlooked or misunderstood, can be effectively addressed. Through therapy, expectant mothers can gain a comprehensive understanding of PPD’s causes and symptoms and learn to build robust coping mechanisms.

Emotional Expression, Social Support, and Healthy Practices

Expectant mothers, as Ramazan advises, should express their feelings openly and candidly. The establishment of a strong social support network is also of paramount importance. Healthy habits such as regular exercise, sufficient sleep, and maintaining a balanced diet can also play a vital role in managing the emotional rollercoaster of pregnancy.

Post-Pregnancy Anxiety and the Role of Fathers

Post-pregnancy anxiety is a common experience, especially for first-time mothers who may be anxious about unfamiliar tasks such as breastfeeding and changing diapers. To alleviate these concerns, Ramazan suggested resources like books, videos, and training sessions. She also underscored the critical role of expectant fathers during this period. Their support not only eases the mother’s journey but also contributes significantly to the overall wellbeing of the baby.

0
Health
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
14 seconds ago
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
In a recent ruling, the Assin Fosu Magistrate’s Court has levied a hefty fine of GH 4,800.00 each on Charlotte Asiedu, a 40-year-old hairdresser, and a 21-year-old auto electrician known as Tetteh. Both individuals were implicated in an illegal abortion involving a 17-year-old girl. Asiedu, who concocted the abortion-inducing mixture, stood trial on charges of
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
Herbolario Navarro Sees Surge in Demand, Plans Expansion Amid Sustainability Focus
4 mins ago
Herbolario Navarro Sees Surge in Demand, Plans Expansion Amid Sustainability Focus
Thai Officials Allege Under-reporting of Long COVID Cases: Call for Increased Transparency
5 mins ago
Thai Officials Allege Under-reporting of Long COVID Cases: Call for Increased Transparency
Australian Open: Medvedev Advances, Atmane Retires, Tsitsipas Triumphs
57 seconds ago
Australian Open: Medvedev Advances, Atmane Retires, Tsitsipas Triumphs
Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy
1 min ago
Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy
The Thyroid Health Diet: Ten Nutrient-Rich Foods Recommended by Dr. Dheeraj Kapoor
2 mins ago
The Thyroid Health Diet: Ten Nutrient-Rich Foods Recommended by Dr. Dheeraj Kapoor
Latest Headlines
World News
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
14 seconds
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
24 seconds
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
Taiwan Accuses Beijing of 'Diplomatic Repression' Following Nauru Fallout
29 seconds
Taiwan Accuses Beijing of 'Diplomatic Repression' Following Nauru Fallout
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
39 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Australian Open: Medvedev Advances, Atmane Retires, Tsitsipas Triumphs
57 seconds
Australian Open: Medvedev Advances, Atmane Retires, Tsitsipas Triumphs
Celtic's Adam Montgomery Set for Second Loan Move Amidst Widespread Interest
58 seconds
Celtic's Adam Montgomery Set for Second Loan Move Amidst Widespread Interest
JP Nadda Spearheads BJP's Dual Campaign: A Blend of Politics and Spirituality
1 min
JP Nadda Spearheads BJP's Dual Campaign: A Blend of Politics and Spirituality
Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy
1 min
Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy
UCAL Season 6 Set to Kick Off: New Teams, New Sports, and a New Format
1 min
UCAL Season 6 Set to Kick Off: New Teams, New Sports, and a New Format
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
39 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app