Psychologist Merve Ramazan Sheds Light on Emotional Changes During Pregnancy

In a recent discourse on the emotional and psychological changes during pregnancy, Clinical Psychologist Merve Ramazan unveiled an array of insights that are of immense significance to both expectant mothers and fathers. Ramazan expounded on the complex tapestry of feelings that women undergo during this transformative period, ranging from joy and anticipation to anxiety and sadness. She emphasized that while these emotions are usually transient, their impact on everyday life can be profound.

The Imperative of Psychological Support

According to Ramazan, it is crucial to seek psychological support during pregnancy. This proactive approach aims to help both the expectant mother and father navigate the sea of emotional changes. The support extends beyond just the period of gestation; it also encompasses post-pregnancy scenarios. Here, issues such as post-partum depression (PPD), often overlooked or misunderstood, can be effectively addressed. Through therapy, expectant mothers can gain a comprehensive understanding of PPD’s causes and symptoms and learn to build robust coping mechanisms.

Emotional Expression, Social Support, and Healthy Practices

Expectant mothers, as Ramazan advises, should express their feelings openly and candidly. The establishment of a strong social support network is also of paramount importance. Healthy habits such as regular exercise, sufficient sleep, and maintaining a balanced diet can also play a vital role in managing the emotional rollercoaster of pregnancy.

Post-Pregnancy Anxiety and the Role of Fathers

Post-pregnancy anxiety is a common experience, especially for first-time mothers who may be anxious about unfamiliar tasks such as breastfeeding and changing diapers. To alleviate these concerns, Ramazan suggested resources like books, videos, and training sessions. She also underscored the critical role of expectant fathers during this period. Their support not only eases the mother’s journey but also contributes significantly to the overall wellbeing of the baby.