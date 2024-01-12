en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:28 am EST
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection

The intricate connection between the mind and body has been a subject of intrigue for centuries. Now, a new field called psychodermatology is shedding light on this relationship, focusing on how the mind influences skin health. It’s a visionary blend of psychology and dermatology, treating not just the symptoms seen on the skin, but also the emotional and mental impacts that are often entwined.

When Skin Suffers, So Does the Mind

Dr. Alia Ahmed, a leading psychodermatologist in the UK, is at the forefront of this groundbreaking work. She emphasizes that stress can aggravate skin conditions like acne, psoriasis, eczema, and rosacea. Even more, it can accelerate the aging process by degrading the skin’s collagen and elastin, the proteins responsible for its strength and elasticity.

Contrarily, skin disorders can have a significant psychological toll. Feelings of embarrassment, anxiety, and social isolation are common amongst patients, leading to severe body image issues. This creates a vicious cycle where the mind and skin feed off each other’s distress.

A Holistic Approach to Treating Skin

Dr. Ahmed’s approach to treatment goes beyond creams and medications. It involves comprehensive discussions about a patient’s lifestyle, skincare routines, and personal stressors. Her toolbox includes relaxation therapy, mindfulness, and cognitive behavioral therapies. There’s also the potential for medication, but only in cases of severe psychological distress.

These consultations aren’t rushed. Dr. Ahmed extends her sessions to ensure she can thoroughly assess both physical and psychological health. She firmly believes that lifestyle factors like sleep, hydration, diet, and exercise are just as crucial for skin health as any topical cream.

The Future of Dermatology?

Dr. Ahmed’s work in psychodermatology is a beacon for a more holistic view of health, one that considers mental well-being alongside physical symptoms. It’s an approach that could benefit anyone with a skin condition, offering a pathway out of the cycle of stress and skin flare-ups.

As our understanding of the mind-body connection grows, so too will the reach of psychodermatology. It’s a promising step towards a future where skin health is just as much about treating the mind as it is about treating the body.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
5 mins ago
Australia's Medical Marijuana Industry: A Rapid Rise in Growth and Potential
Since the amendment of the Narcotic Drugs Act in 2016, medical marijuana, a term used to describe the use of cannabis plants and their derivatives for health treatments, has been legal in Australia. The industry, which primarily uses the active compounds in cannabis, cannabinoids, for their therapeutic benefits, has experienced rapid growth, with experts predicting
Australia's Medical Marijuana Industry: A Rapid Rise in Growth and Potential
Nottingham Woman's Tragic End Sparks Inquest into Mental Health Services
11 mins ago
Nottingham Woman's Tragic End Sparks Inquest into Mental Health Services
Genetic Study Unearths 369 SNPs Linked to Insulin Resistance
11 mins ago
Genetic Study Unearths 369 SNPs Linked to Insulin Resistance
Wihne da Puchuma da Kewe: A Leap Forward in Rural Healthcare in Capay Valley
7 mins ago
Wihne da Puchuma da Kewe: A Leap Forward in Rural Healthcare in Capay Valley
Resurgence of Respiratory Illnesses and the Challenge of Vaccine Hesitancy
9 mins ago
Resurgence of Respiratory Illnesses and the Challenge of Vaccine Hesitancy
Closure of Worcester's Farrier House Surgery: A Blow to Community Healthcare
10 mins ago
Closure of Worcester's Farrier House Surgery: A Blow to Community Healthcare
Latest Headlines
World News
Football's Coaching Titans Depart: A Player's Unique Perspective
2 mins
Football's Coaching Titans Depart: A Player's Unique Perspective
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
3 mins
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier's Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe
3 mins
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier's Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
4 mins
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
Trump's Town Hall: A Reiteration of Claims Struggling to Persuade
4 mins
Trump's Town Hall: A Reiteration of Claims Struggling to Persuade
Alex de Minaur Breaks into Top 10: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam
5 mins
Alex de Minaur Breaks into Top 10: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam
Ram Mandir Ceremony Sparks Political Controversy Between BJP and Congress
5 mins
Ram Mandir Ceremony Sparks Political Controversy Between BJP and Congress
Australia's Medical Marijuana Industry: A Rapid Rise in Growth and Potential
5 mins
Australia's Medical Marijuana Industry: A Rapid Rise in Growth and Potential
Philadelphia 76ers' Marcus Morris Sr. Receives Key to Hometown
6 mins
Philadelphia 76ers' Marcus Morris Sr. Receives Key to Hometown
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app