Health

Psychiatrist Speaks Out on Mental Health Crisis in Wake of AI CEO’s Tragic Case

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:13 pm EST
Psychiatrist Speaks Out on Mental Health Crisis in Wake of AI CEO’s Tragic Case

In a recent interview, renowned psychiatrist Dr. Harish Shetty delivered an urgent message to society. Using the tragic incident of Suchana Seth, the CEO of an AI startup accused of killing her four-year-old son, as an example, he underscored the growing mental health crisis plaguing our society. Dr. Shetty, with his years of experience in the field, interprets this incident as a metaphor for an escalating ‘epidemic’ of mental health issues, fueled by solitude, stress, and the fast-paced environment of urban areas.

The Mental Health Epidemic

Dr. Shetty was emphatic about the criticality of mental health for the functioning of a thriving economy. He urged society to regard mental health with the same seriousness accorded to other national issues. According to him, the solution to this crisis should not be left solely to professionals. Instead, he advocates a societal movement to address the problem before it escalates.

The Suchana Seth Case: A Cautionary Tale

While Dr. Shetty refrained from diagnosing Suchana Seth, having not examined her personally, he used the incident to highlight the need for increased mental health awareness among politicians and policymakers. He drew attention to other cases where mental health issues have resulted in tragic outcomes. He suggested that media’s focus on high-profile cases often overlooks the more commonplace occurrences of mental distress among the less privileged.

Legal Aspects: Custody Battles and Mental Health Assessments

Dr. Shetty also discussed the role of psychological assessments in custody battles. Noting that such evaluations are conducted in Maharashtra’s courts, he identified the slow legal process and the emotional turmoil associated with custody disputes as significant issues. To prevent such tragedies, he proposed that healthcare workers who screen for physical illnesses should also be trained to identify and address mental health concerns.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

