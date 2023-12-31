en English
Health

Psychedelic Research Makes a Comeback: Unraveling Therapeutic Potential

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:01 pm EST
Scientific exploration into the medicinal properties of psychedelic drugs, tracing back to the discovery of LSD eight decades ago, is witnessing a renaissance. The initial wave of research hit a dead-end due to stringent restrictions imposed by the Controlled Substance Act of 1970. LSD, alongside other psychedelic substances, were classified as Schedule I drugs, characterized by a high risk of abuse and devoid of any therapeutic value. This categorization posed significant hurdles for scientists keen on unraveling the potential of these substances, causing a lull in psychedelic research.

Rekindling Interest in Psychedelics

The revival of interest was triggered by a groundbreaking study conducted by researchers at Johns Hopkins, focusing on psilocybin. Their results elucidated the long-term benefits of the substance along with its low toxicity, catalyzing the current surge in psychedelic research. The scientific findings have spurred legislative reform, with numerous states contemplating bills to relax restrictions on psychedelic substances.

New Developments in Psychedelic Research

Recent breakthroughs include the launch of the first global Phase 3 psilocybin therapy program for treatment-resistant depression by Compass Pathways. Moreover, the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies has reported encouraging results from a Phase 3 trial of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD.

Regulatory Challenges and Future Prospects

The FDA has acknowledged the potential role of psychedelic drugs in medical treatment and has issued draft guidance for the design of clinical trials. However, logistical challenges persist, primarily due to the intensive monitoring required for research participants. The guidance from the FDA and potential future approvals are steps towards integrating psychedelic medicine into conventional treatment methods. However, further relaxation of regulatory requirements is necessary to fully exploit their therapeutic potential.

Health Science & Technology United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

