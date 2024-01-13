Provincial Ministers Inspect Multan's Billion-Rupee Development Projects

The sacred grounds of Multan are buzzing with activity as the Hazrat Shah Shamas shrine undergoes a significant revamp. Provincial Minister Auqaf, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, disclosed that the shrine's renovation is an investment of Rs 490 million, a move designed to bolster religious tourism in the region.

Advertisment

Inspection of Development Projects

Minister Nasir, along with Provincial Minister P&D Bilal Afzal, recently embarked on a tour of Multan to assess the progress of various developmental initiatives. The projects, valued at billions of rupees, encompass several key areas, including the Hazrat Shah Shamas and Hazrat Musa Pak shrines, the Nishtar-II hospital, and the Children's Hospital Emergency.

The ministers' visit aimed to monitor the progress and ensure timely completion of these schemes. Minister Nasir, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the sluggish pace of work at the Hazrat Musa Pak shrine and called for an acceleration in the construction efforts.

Advertisment

Highlighting the Nishtar-II Hospital Project

Among the projects inspected, the Nishtar-II hospital project, with a budget allocation of Rs 10 billion, stood out. As Minister Bilal Afzal pointed out, the project is nearing completion and holds significant value for the region's healthcare sector. The new hospital is anticipated to substantially augment access to essential health services for the local population.

Project Briefing by Top Officials

The inspection tour included several other key officials. Secretary Auqaf Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari, Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf, Commissioner Multan division Engineer Aamir Khattak, RPO Multan Sohail Chaudhary, and the deputy commissioner provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects. The report on the status of these initiatives will soon be submitted to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Syed Mohsin Naqvi.