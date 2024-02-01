Providence Hospitals to Provide $158 Million in Refunds and Debt Relief to Low-Income Patients

In a landmark resolution, Providence hospitals in Washington have agreed to a settlement of $158 million in refunds and debt relief, providing a lifeline to nearly 100,000 low-income patients. The resolution comes on the heels of a lawsuit lodged by the Washington State Attorney General's Office in February 2022, accusing the healthcare giant of pressuring patients to pay medical bills when they were eligible for financial assistance.

Details of the Settlement

Approved by King County Superior Court, the settlement stipulates that Providence will forgive $137.2 million in medical debt for approximately 65,000 patients and refund $20.6 million with interest to about 34,000 patients. The lawsuit had alleged that Providence engaged in deceptive practices by failing to inform patients about their eligibility for charity care and instead, sending their bills to debt collectors.

Charity Care Law and Its Implications

Under Washington's charity care law, individuals with a household income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level are eligible for free or reduced-cost medical care. The law is designed to lessen the financial burden on low-income patients, providing them with access to necessary healthcare services without the stress of crushing medical debt.

Providence's Commitment to Change

While admitting no wrongdoing, Providence has agreed to make significant changes to its practices. The healthcare system has committed to improving its processes to ensure patients are aware of their eligibility for financial assistance. The organization will implement new systems to assess financial assistance eligibility before collecting payments, putting an end to the alleged deceptive practices. To cover investigation costs, the state Attorney General's Office will receive $4.5 million from Providence. Patients affected by this will receive communication regarding the resolution and how they can obtain their refunds or debt forgiveness.