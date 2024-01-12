en English
Health

Providence Health System to Close Outpatient Labs in California

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:29 pm EST
Providence Health System to Close Outpatient Labs in California

In a strategic move to consolidate healthcare delivery, Providence, a Renton, Washington-based non-profit, faith-based health system, is shutting down its outpatient laboratory services spanned across several hospitals in California. The decision is designed to foster stronger collaborations with other laboratory service organizations, while ensuring the provision of essential services to the patients.

Providence’s Presence in California

Providence has an extensive operational network in California, with a total of 17 hospitals in its fold. Six of these are stationed in the northern region, and 11 are present in the southern belt of the state. The health system also has an affiliation with the Facey Medical Group in Los Angeles, further extending its reach in the healthcare sector.

Continuation of Outpatient Testing Services

Despite the impending closures, Providence has emphasized its commitment to critical patient services. The health system will continue to offer specific outpatient testing services at the impacted facilities. This includes the provision of pathology, cytology, transfusion services, and perioperative testing for hospital patients. In addition, Providence will maintain laboratory testing for inpatient and emergency department needs, along with outpatient department patient care.

Job Security for Employees

Amid the dynamics of healthcare restructuring, Providence has assured its workforce that the changes will not impact their employment status. All employees currently working in the outpatient lab service line at the affected locations will retain their positions. The health system has stated firmly that there will be no changes to their wages or benefits, safeguarding their interests in the face of organizational changes.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

