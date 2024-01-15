Providence and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield Solidify Partnership with New Contract

Providence Health & Services has successfully negotiated a renewed contract with its longstanding partner, Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield. The agreement ensures that patients with Regence Health Insurance will continue to receive in-network access to Providence's extensive health care facilities and clinics.

Averting disruption for Regence members

The new agreement comes as a relief, as it indicates Providence's retraction of its previous contract termination. This strategic move averts any potential service disruptions for Regence members. Members are encouraged to reach out for assistance or access their member account online for further information.

Addressing rising costs and fair compensation

Providence's spokesperson has articulated the organization's gratitude for Regence's acknowledgment of the pressing need to address the rising costs of health care. The spokesperson also highlighted the importance of fairly compensating their dedicated caregivers. These concerns played a pivotal role in the negotiation of the new agreement.

Partnership and collaboration for high-quality health care

Both Providence and Regence have expressed their mutual commitment to continuing their partnership and collaboration. They aim to deliver high-quality health care to the communities they serve. As the final details of the agreement are ironed out, Regence members can rest assured, expecting no further interruption in their health care services.