Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Announces Breakthrough in HNSCC Treatment at AACR 2024

KNOXVILLE, TN, March 07, 2024 - Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Provectus" or the "Company") (OTCQB: PVCT) today unveiled promising preclinical research data on PV-10 for treating both HPV-positive and HPV-negative head and neck squamous cell carcinoma ("HNSCC") at the forthcoming American Association for Cancer Research ("AACR") meeting in April. The research, led by Dr. Christine Chung of Moffitt Cancer Center, highlights PV-10's potential to induce immunogenic cell death and anti-tumor immunity in HNSCC.

Revolutionary Approach to HNSCC Treatment

The study titled "PV 10 induces endoplasmic reticulum stress and autophagy, triggering immunogenic cell death and anti-tumor immunity in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma" showcases the significant impact of PV-10. This treatment method induces cytotoxicity in HNSCC cells by elevating reactive oxygen species and promoting late apoptotic cells. Moreover, it activates potent immunogenic cell death markers, enhancing the body's anti-tumor immunity.

Innovative Research and Promising Results

Moffitt Cancer Center's research provides compelling in vitro and in vivo evidence of PV-10's effectiveness. Intratumoral injections of PV-10 led to significant tumor regression and, in some cases, complete tumor response. These findings underscore the potential for PV-10 to offer a groundbreaking treatment avenue for patients with HNSCC, spotlighting the role of immunogenic cell death in cancer therapy.

Implications for Future Cancer Treatment

The promising results from this preclinical research pave the way for further studies and potential clinical trials. As the medical community continues to seek out more effective and less invasive cancer treatments, PV-10's mechanism of inducing immunogenic cell death could revolutionize the approach to treating not only HNSCC but potentially other types of cancer as well. The upcoming AACR meeting will undoubtedly provide a pivotal platform for discussing these groundbreaking findings.