Health

Proteomic Study Unveils Fresh Insights into Schistosomiasis-Causing Worms

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
A groundbreaking study offers fresh insights into the sexual development and maturation mechanisms of Schistosoma japonicum, the parasitic worms responsible for schistosomiasis. Using advanced proteomic techniques, the research has not only deepened our understanding of this parasitic worm’s life cycle but may also pave the way for potential new targets in the treatment and prevention of schistosomiasis.

iTRAQ-based Proteomics: A Novel Approach

The researchers employed Isobaric tags for relative and absolute quantitation (iTRAQ)-based proteomics, a state-of-the-art technique that allowed them to analyze the dynamic proteomic profiles of Schistosoma japonicum as they transition from pairing to sexual maturation. The study, which was published in the scientific journal ‘Zoonoses,’ identified a staggering 2,927 proteins.

Decoding Gender-Specific Functions and Maturation

Interestingly, 58.6% of these proteins demonstrated differential expression between sexes and developmental stages. This data reveals a similar number of gender-differentially expressed proteins in both male and female worms post-pairing, yet with strikingly different roles specific to each sex. In females, these proteins function in reproduction, while in males, they are involved in metabolism.

Furthermore, the timing of protein expression variance also differed between the sexes. Females showed significant changes during 22-26 days post-infection (dpi), while males displayed changes earlier, during 18-22 dpi. This suggests that males mature earlier than their female counterparts.

Unveiling Potential Targets for Schistosomiasis Treatment

Functional analysis of these proteins revealed different peptidases that play crucial roles in the development and maturation of both sexes. Moreover, RNA interference (RNAi) experiments targeting sex-biased genes like SjU2AF resulted in developmental delays, irregular reproductive organ development, and even death in the worms.

These findings have profound implications for the future treatment and prevention of schistosomiasis. By identifying potential new targets for chemotherapy and vaccines, this comparative proteomic analysis could revolutionize the way we combat this debilitating disease.

Health Science & Technology
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

