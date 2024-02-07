Proteome Integrity: The New Frontier in Longevity Research

In a groundbreaking development, recent research has pivoted traditional theories of ageing towards an unexpected frontier: proteins. This shift in paradigm is largely inspired by the remarkable survival abilities of the bacterium Deinococcus radiodurans, known for its exceptional robustness against lethal levels of gamma radiation. This microorganism, found in harsh environments such as desert sands, can repair its DNA and reconstitute its entire genetic makeup within mere hours after being damaged, a feat accomplished primarily through the strength of its proteome.

A Life-Sustaining Proteome

The key to understanding the longevity of Deinococcus radiodurans lies in its proteome, particularly the DNA repair proteins. These proteins play a critical role in maintaining the bacterium's life functions following exposure to extreme radiation levels. This discovery has prompted a shift in the focus of longevity research, from safeguarding DNA to preserving the integrity of the proteome. The proteome, a term for all proteins in a cell or organism, is intrinsically connected to an organism's survival through the activity of its proteins.

Proteostasis and Ageing

Proteins perform vital functions in all living organisms, and proteostasis—the delicate balance between protein synthesis and degradation—is of paramount importance for our bodily functions. With ageing, this balance is disrupted by alterations such as carbonylation, leading to the build-up of toxic protein aggregates. This accumulation contributes to ageing and degenerative diseases, underscoring the significance of maintaining proteostasis.

Guardians of the Proteome

Chaperone molecules, which assist in protein folding and protection, play a significant role in safeguarding the proteome against oxidative damage. These antioxidant chaperone proteins, as suggested by Miroslav Radman, founder and scientific director of the Mediterranean Institute for Life Sciences (MedILS), could be a potent shield for the proteome, thereby promoting health and longevity. This research, supported by funding from the NAOS company, offers a fresh perspective on the central cause of ageing, challenging the previously held belief that ageing was primarily centered on the genome.