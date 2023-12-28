en English
Health

Protecting Heart Health in Winter: Ten Strategies from Cardiologist Dr. Ravinder Singh Rao

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:56 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:23 am EST
Winter’s onset heightens the risk of heart-related issues, including stroke, high blood pressure, and heart attacks, according to Dr. Ravinder Singh Rao, an Interventional Structural Cardiologist. The contraction of blood vessels due to cold weather temporarily elevates blood pressure levels, intensifying cardiovascular event risks, especially for individuals with existing comorbidities. To counter these risks, Dr. Rao recommends ten strategies for preserving heart health in winter.

Staying Active and Bundling Up

Firstly, he advocates for maintaining indoor physical activity with home workouts or online classes to enhance circulation and mitigate blood pressure. Secondly, when outdoors, he advises bundling up in layers to conserve body heat and prevent vasoconstriction.

Mindful Eating and Hydration

Thirdly, a heart-healthy diet with limited salt, saturated fats, and refined sugars is crucial. Instead, incorporate fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Fourthly, hydration is essential, with a focus on drinking ample water, even if the cold weather curbs the feeling of thirst. Herbal teas or warm water with lemon can also be consumed.

Regular Health Monitoring

Regular blood pressure monitoring is the fifth strategy, particularly for hypertensive individuals. Stress management through meditation and enjoyable activities constitute the sixth strategy, especially during the holiday and wedding seasons. Consuming seasonal fruits and vegetables with heart benefits such as citrus, cauliflower, fenugreek, Indian carrots, and beetroots is the seventh strategy.

Quitting Unhealthy Habits

The eighth strategy is quitting smoking and vaping to reduce heart disease and cancer risk. Practicing mindful breathing exercises to manage stress and promote cardiovascular health is the ninth strategy. Lastly, the tenth strategy is ensuring good sleep hygiene by maintaining a consistent sleep routine and targeting 7-9 hours of sleep per night. Dr. Rao underscores that maintaining heart health necessitates a holistic commitment to these lifestyle choices and encourages consulting a healthcare professional for personalized guidance.

Health Lifestyle
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

