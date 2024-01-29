ProSomnus Steps Up Amid Philips' OSA Device Discontinuation

In the wake of a significant shakeup in the healthcare industry, ProSomnus, Inc., a frontrunner in non-CPAP therapies for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), has declared its readiness to serve patients and sleep physicians impacted by the abrupt discontinuation of several OSA devices by Philips Respironics. The decision by Philips has emerged following a series of FDA-mandated CPAP recalls impacting an estimated 4 million patients.

ProSomnus: A Beacon of Hope for OSA Patients

ProSomnus has positioned its precision intraoral devices as a highly effective, compliant alternative, favored by patients. The company's assertions are backed by clinical studies that validate the efficacy of these devices compared to CPAP devices. In a landscape marred by recalls and discontinuations, the role of alternative treatments has become paramount.

Bridging the Gap: A Comprehensive Network

ProSomnus is not merely confining its efforts to product development, but is also building bridges between sleep physicians and local providers. These providers not only accept medical insurance and Medicare but also have been recognized for high patient satisfaction. This strategic move ensures a seamless transition for patients, reducing their discomfort and anxiety during this time of uncertainty.

A Shift in Perspective: The Way Forward for OSA Treatment

Amid this turmoil, there is a growing call for healthcare providers to reconsider their approach to treating OSA. Dr. Kent Smith, a respected authority in Dental Sleep Medicine, has underscored the necessity of exploring alternative treatments such as Oral Appliance Therapy for less severe OSA cases, preserving PAP units for more critical conditions. This shift in perspective could open up a more accessible treatment path for numerous patients, ensuring their health and wellbeing are not compromised.