Proposal to Close Schools on High Pollution Days Amid Deteriorating Air Quality

In a significant move to safeguard children's health amid escalating pollution levels, an environmental agency has proposed that schools be suspended on days when air pollution reaches hazardous levels. This recommendation emerges as a response to the plummeting air quality in various regions, with a particular emphasis on Hanoi, where air quality frequently hit hazardous levels in the previous week.

The Impact of Air Pollution on Health

Health experts have raised the alarm on the risks associated with exposure to high levels of air pollution. It has been linked to increased risks of respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, strokes, cancer, and skin damage. It can also adversely affect neurological and immune systems. The Air Quality Index (AQI), a standard measure of air quality levels, deems a range from 0-50 as 'good', while 301-500 is classified as 'hazardous'.

School Closures and Adjusted Schedules

The Ministry of Health recommends that nurseries, kindergartens, and primary schools should close if the AQI remains at hazardous levels for three consecutive days. If attendance is necessary, children should avoid outdoor activities or have adjusted schedules to limit their exposure. Vulnerable groups, including children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions, are advised to limit outdoor activities, seal homes from pollutants, and seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms like difficulty breathing, coughing, or fever.

Persistent Air Pollution: A Major Concern

Air pollution has been a persistent issue in Vietnam, primarily in major cities like Hanoi. The main culprits are vehicles, construction sites, and industrial facilities, which emit pollutants due to inadequate management. This proposal to allow children to skip school on days with hazardous air pollution levels underscores the severity of the situation and the urgent need for effective solutions.