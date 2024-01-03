en English
Prompt Narcan Administration Averts Potential Overdose at New York High School

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:42 pm EST
A potential overdose incident at the JR./SR. High School in the Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District, New York, was successfully averted on December 18, thanks to the quick-thinking school staff who had undergone training on how to use narcan, an emergency treatment for opioid overdoses. The event underscored the growing need for such measures in schools, given the escalating opioid epidemic affecting youth.

Narcan Training Proves Crucial in Averting Overdose

The incident involved an individual who had vaped a substance laced with a potent mix of fentanyl, MDMA, and ADHD medication, significantly raising the risk of overdose. The school staff, equipped with narcan training, was able to respond effectively to the situation, demonstrating the critical role of such training in schools.

Substance Use Ambiguity: A Growing Concern

Dr. Joshua Kaufman of Capital District Physician Health Partners stressed the importance of administering narcan in suspected overdose cases, stating that it can save lives without causing negative effects. He highlighted a disturbing national trend dubbed as ‘substance use ambiguity,’ where vapes are being modified to include synthetic opioids. Consequently, users cannot ascertain the substances they are ingesting, thereby increasing the risk of accidental overdose.

The Opioid Epidemic and Youth

The opioid epidemic continues to impact youth, with an upsurge in the use of tobacco products among children and adolescents aged 13 and above. This trend is partially propelled by the lower cost of producing opioid products compared to THC products. Both Superintendent Healey and Dr. Kaufman endorse that all schools should provide narcan training to staff to counter this growing crisis.

Moreover, Dr. Kaufman advises against blaming victims in substance use situations, advocating for substance abuse counseling and education instead, using resources like the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This approach, he believes, can better equip individuals to understand and manage the risks associated with substance use.

Education Health United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

