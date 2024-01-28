Sledding Safety Campaign Urges Caution with Free Helmets and Demos in Utah

On a frosty winter day last year, 20-year-old Mckyliee Young from Provo embarked on a joyous sledding expedition in Utah. Little did she know, this thrill-seeking adventure would leave her with a fractured spine and skull, broken ribs, scapula, and collarbone, necessitating brain and hand surgery. A year later, Young's story has become the centerpiece of a campaign aimed at highlighting the perils of winter sports, particularly sledding.

Safety Awareness Campaign

Intermountain American Fork Hospital, in collaboration with the Lone Peak Fire Department, hosted a press conference at Tibble Fork Reservoir. The event was not just a platform for sharing Young's harrowing story but also a significant initiative towards promoting safety awareness. The organizers distributed free helmets, conducted safety demonstrations, and gave away safety information pamphlets to the attendees. The primary aim was to alert the public to the sharp rise in sledding-related injuries and the importance of taking appropriate precautions.

The Severity of Sledding Injuries

Dr. John Wennergren, the trauma director at Intermountain American Fork Hospital, drew parallels between sledding and driving a vehicle. He stressed the necessity for caution while partaking in winter activities such as sledding and skiing. Wennergren shed light on the high number of accidents related to winter sports treated in emergency departments across the country. He emphasized the crucial role helmets play in preventing dire head injuries, much like their function in road safety.

Recognizing Symptoms and Seeking Timely Help

The press conference also served as an educational platform, informing participants about the symptoms of head or brain injuries. The attendees were briefed on signs such as blurred vision, headaches, slurred speech, and confusion. These symptoms are often the aftermath of severe accidents and necessitate immediate medical attention. The message was clear: taking sledding safety seriously could mean the difference between life-altering consequences and a day filled with winter fun.