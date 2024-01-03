Promising Progress in Starton Therapeutics’ Multiple Myeloma Clinical Trial

Starton Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, has reported promising progress in its STAR-LLD Phase 1b clinical trial for multiple myeloma. The trial is evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of continuous subcutaneous administration of low-dose lenalidomide (STAR-LLD) in combination with dexamethasone and bortezomib (Velcade). Enrollment for the trial is ahead of schedule, with completion anticipated by the third quarter of 2024.

High Acceptance of Self-Administration Method

The clinical trial has observed high patient acceptance for the self-administration method using an ambulatory pump. Notably, no hematologic toxicities greater than Grade 1 have been reported in the trial so far. Only one drug-related adverse event was reported, which resolved within a span of two weeks. This paints a contrasting picture to the more common side effects associated with Revlimid, the oral form of lenalidomide, which often leads to discontinuation or dose reduction.

Improved Tolerability with STAR-LLD

Early data from the trial suggest that STAR-LLD may offer better tolerability. This could potentially allow a larger number of patients to fully benefit from the drug, thereby improving their quality of life. Dr. Jamie Oliver, Chief Medical Officer at Starton, emphasized the promising safety and activity signals from the trial. Dr. Mohamad Hussein, a board member, also noted the potential for improved safety and tolerability with this new method of administration.

Expanded Standard Care for Blood Cancers

STAR-LLD aims to expand and replace standard care for blood cancers such as multiple myeloma (MM) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Preclinical studies and a Phase 1 bioavailability study have supported the safety and efficacy of STAR-LLD. As a company, Starton Therapeutics is committed to transforming standard care therapies with continuous delivery technology to enhance the lives of cancer patients.