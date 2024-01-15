en English
Health

Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis

Dermavant Sciences has made a significant stride in the medical field with their Vtama cream, which has reported encouraging results from its phase 3 trials. The cream has shown promise in treating moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), commonly known as eczema, in both adults and children as young as two years old. AD is a prevalent inflammatory skin condition, affecting over 26 million individuals in the US alone and 20% of children globally. It manifests as itchy, dry, and cracked skin, causing discomfort and often leading to more serious complications.

Trials and Results

The ADORING 1 and 2 trials of the cream demonstrated improved efficacy over an eight-week period. Remarkably, 73% of patients reported achieving near clear skin, a significant improvement in the management of this chronic skin condition. The ongoing ADORING 3 trial includes 728 patients and aims to assess the cream’s safety and efficacy over a more extended period of 48 weeks. Interim safety data from the trial indicates that the Vtama cream is well-tolerated by patients.

Prospects for Vtama Cream

Moreover, over half of the trial participants achieved complete disease clearance. These results will be integral in submitting a Supplemental New Drug Application to the FDA. The Vtama cream, already FDA-approved for treating plaque psoriasis in adults, shows promise in providing rapid itch reduction. The cream’s potential success could mark a significant advancement in treating AD, offering immense benefits for patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals.

Competing Products

Meanwhile, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc has also reported significant individual patient response data for its investigational roflumilast cream. This cream, being reviewed by the FDA, demonstrated rapid and reliable efficacy in treating AD, with most individuals achieving measurable improvement in as little as one week. With a target action date of July 07, 2024, the roflumilast cream could provide a robust competing solution for treating AD, further expanding the options available to patients.

Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

