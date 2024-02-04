Promising Outcomes in Phase 2a Trial of Bexotegrast for Liver Fibrosis

In a significant step towards tackling liver fibrosis, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has unveiled the interim outcomes of the INTEGRIS-PSC Phase 2a clinical trial. The trial focused on the evaluation of bexotegrast, a promising drug for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). The PSC patients chosen for this study were suspected to have moderate to severe liver fibrosis. Bexotegrast was administered in varied dosages, with most notable results observed in the 320 mg dose group.

Primary and Secondary Endpoints Met

The 320 mg dose of bexotegrast met both primary and secondary endpoints during the 12-week treatment period. The drug was well-received by patients, and an increase in plasma concentrations was noted with the dosage. However, this rise did not manifest in a corresponding surge in adverse events, which underscores the safety and tolerability of the medication.

Notable Reductions in Liver Fibrosis Markers

Bexotegrast significantly reduced liver fibrosis markers ELF and PRO-C3. Concurrently, it stabilized alkaline phosphatase levels, contributing to improved hepatocyte function and bile flow. These improvements were validated using MRI imaging and were in comparison to the placebo at Week 12.

Details of the Trial

The trial, which is multinational, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled, enrolled 121 patients across different doses. The study adopted an enrichment strategy to select patients with moderate to severe liver fibrosis. This selection was based on liver stiffness measurement, ELF score, or historical liver biopsy. The 320 mg group will continue for at least 24 weeks, with the complete data set expected to be available in mid-2024.

The interim results of the INTEGRIS-PSC Phase 2a clinical trial are a beacon of hope for patients suffering from PSC with moderate to severe liver fibrosis. The antifibrotic effects of bexotegrast, as evidenced in these outcomes, pave the way for further exploration and development in this field.