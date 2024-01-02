Promising New Treatments for Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Secukinumab and Bimekizumab

Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), a chronic skin condition characterized by painful inflammatory nodules or abscesses, has long burdened those afflicted with its unpredictable course and lack of a uniform treatment strategy. However, recent advancements in our understanding of HS’s pathogenesis and management are lighting up promising new paths of treatment.

The Pathogenesis of HS

At the core of HS lies occlusion and inflammation of hair follicles, coupled with immune dysregulation and environmental factors. The consequent formation of nodules or abscesses can cause pain and disability, severely impacting the quality of life of the affected individuals. The diagnostic criteria for HS include lesion characterization, chronicity, and recurrence, with the Hurley staging system commonly used to assess severity. In terms of treatment, a variety of topical and systemic therapies, as well as surgical interventions, are employed based on the disease’s severity.

Secukinumab: A New Ray of Hope

In recent years, the FDA has approved secukinumab, an interleukin (IL)-17A inhibitor, as a new treatment option. Administered by subcutaneous injection, secukinumab is a human monoclonal antibody that targets IL-17A, a key player in the inflammatory process. Two pivotal phase 3 trials revealed its potential, showing a significant decrease in abscess and inflammatory nodule count in patients receiving secukinumab. The safety of secukinumab was consistent with previous reports, leading to its approval by the FDA in October 2023 as the first in its class to treat moderate to severe HS in adults.

Further Developments: Bimekizumab

Alongside secukinumab, another biologic immunomodulator, bimekizumab, is also making waves in HS treatment. This dual anti-IL-17A and anti-IL-17F monoclonal antibody has shown efficacy in phase 3 trials, further expanding the scope of targeted HS therapy. These advancements represent significant progress in the management of moderate to severe HS, offering patients and healthcare providers more effective and targeted treatment options.