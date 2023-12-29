en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Prominent Figures Defy US Life Expectancy Trend: A Call for National Strategy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:40 am EST
Prominent Figures Defy US Life Expectancy Trend: A Call for National Strategy

In the year 2023, an exceptional group of prominent figures in the United States has outlived the national average life expectancy of 77.28 years, reaching their late 90s and even beyond. This group encompasses distinguished personalities such as former First Lady Rosalynn Carter and her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, statesman Henry Kissinger, former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, television writer Norman Lear, French painter Françoise Gilot, cartoonist Al Jaffee, and physicist John B. Goodenough.

Prominent Figures Defying the Trend

The longevity of these luminaries offers a stark contrast to the declining life expectancy trend in the United States. Yet, their long lives also hint at the potential for longevity, particularly for those who have access to the right resources. Despite the increase in life expectancy in 2022, the United States still grapples with reversing the declining trend. The task is monumental, demanding a robust national strategy and a long-term commitment.

Challenges in Reversing the Decline

Unfortunately, the issue of declining life expectancy has not gained significant political traction. Factors contributing to this lack of priority include the siloed operations within the healthcare system, a payment structure that doesn’t incentivize preventive care, and a general lack of clear solutions. The stagnation in addressing declining longevity is not limited to the healthcare sector but extends to Congress as well, where only a handful of lawmakers have recognized the slide as a crisis.

Need for a National Strategy

While there is no single cause behind the decline in life expectancy, experts and officials agree on the need for a comprehensive national strategy to reverse this trend. While there have been efforts to combat factors linked to premature deaths, progress on life expectancy has remained stagnant. The absence of a specific bill dedicated to improving life expectancy further underscores the urgency of this public health issue.

0
Health Obituary United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

From Reel to Real: 'Holby City' Star Rosie Marcel's Personal Medical Crisis

By Safak Costu

Bolivia Raises Epidemiological Alert Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Covid Moonshot: Open-Source Mission Nears Human Trials for Patent-Free Antiviral

By BNN Correspondents

Ranvir Singh Shares Personal Story of New Year's Trauma on Good Morning Britain

By BNN Correspondents

Swedish Scientists Explore Psychedelics for Insights into Consciousnes ...
@Europe · 5 mins
Swedish Scientists Explore Psychedelics for Insights into Consciousnes ...
heart comment 0
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By Quadri Adejumo

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Latest Headlines
World News
From Reel to Real: 'Holby City' Star Rosie Marcel's Personal Medical Crisis
1 min
From Reel to Real: 'Holby City' Star Rosie Marcel's Personal Medical Crisis
Bolivia Raises Epidemiological Alert Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases
1 min
Bolivia Raises Epidemiological Alert Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases
Chinese President Xi Jinping Charts Course for China's Global Rise
2 mins
Chinese President Xi Jinping Charts Course for China's Global Rise
Covid Moonshot: Open-Source Mission Nears Human Trials for Patent-Free Antiviral
2 mins
Covid Moonshot: Open-Source Mission Nears Human Trials for Patent-Free Antiviral
Policy Exchange Report Sparks Debate Over Transgender Inclusion in Sports
3 mins
Policy Exchange Report Sparks Debate Over Transgender Inclusion in Sports
Argentina's Labor Unions Call for General Strike Against President Milei's Economic Reforms
4 mins
Argentina's Labor Unions Call for General Strike Against President Milei's Economic Reforms
Alex de Minaur's Humorous Controversy and the Anticipation for United Cup and Australian Open
4 mins
Alex de Minaur's Humorous Controversy and the Anticipation for United Cup and Australian Open
Ranvir Singh Shares Personal Story of New Year's Trauma on Good Morning Britain
5 mins
Ranvir Singh Shares Personal Story of New Year's Trauma on Good Morning Britain
UK Prime Minister Decisively Condemns Russian Attacks on Ukraine
5 mins
UK Prime Minister Decisively Condemns Russian Attacks on Ukraine
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
17 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
22 mins
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
29 mins
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
29 mins
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
31 mins
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
31 mins
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
2 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
2 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
3 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app