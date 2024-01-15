en English
Health

Project Wheelchair: A Decade of Driving Hope and Mobility

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
Project Wheelchair: A Decade of Driving Hope and Mobility

Project Wheelchair, a pioneering initiative in the Philippines, culminated its 10th annual charity dinner last November 2023 in the exquisite Champagne Room of The Manila Hotel. The project, helmed by Dedet dela Fuente, fondly known as the ‘Lechon Diva,’ has been instrumental in raising funds for the marginalized communities, providing them with essential mobility aids like wheelchairs.

A Personal Tragedy Fuelling a Noble Cause

Project Wheelchair was born out of Dela Fuente’s personal tragedy, with her daughter Lauren’s life with cerebral palsy serving as the inspirational catalyst. Over a decade, it has morphed into a beacon of hope and love, reaching out to countless individuals across the country. Its beneficiaries include not just the marginalized communities but also wounded soldiers and civilians from the war-ravaged city of Marawi.

The Annual Charity Dinner: A Confluence of Culinary Maestros

The annual charity dinner has become a tradition, a culinary confluence that brings together renowned chefs, food critics, and media personalities to support the cause. Last year’s dinner saw the collaboration of culinary giants such as Glenda Barretto and Margarita Fores, whose contributions immensely helped in making the event a resounding success.

Spreading Awareness and Hope

Driven by the memory of her daughter and a resolve to give back to the community, Dedet dela Fuente continues her relentless efforts to spread awareness about the cause. The charity dinners not only serve as a platform for fundraising but also as a beacon of hope for those who attend, especially the beneficiaries of the wheelchairs.

Project Wheelchair, from a heartwarming mother-and-daughter love story, has grown into a nationwide movement. As it continues to expand its reach and impact, it serves as a poignant reminder of the power of personal tragedy to fuel a noble cause, transforming lives one wheelchair at a time.

Health Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

