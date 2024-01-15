Project Wheelchair: A Decade of Driving Hope and Mobility

Project Wheelchair, a pioneering initiative in the Philippines, culminated its 10th annual charity dinner last November 2023 in the exquisite Champagne Room of The Manila Hotel. The project, helmed by Dedet dela Fuente, fondly known as the ‘Lechon Diva,’ has been instrumental in raising funds for the marginalized communities, providing them with essential mobility aids like wheelchairs.

A Personal Tragedy Fuelling a Noble Cause

Project Wheelchair was born out of Dela Fuente’s personal tragedy, with her daughter Lauren’s life with cerebral palsy serving as the inspirational catalyst. Over a decade, it has morphed into a beacon of hope and love, reaching out to countless individuals across the country. Its beneficiaries include not just the marginalized communities but also wounded soldiers and civilians from the war-ravaged city of Marawi.

The Annual Charity Dinner: A Confluence of Culinary Maestros

The annual charity dinner has become a tradition, a culinary confluence that brings together renowned chefs, food critics, and media personalities to support the cause. Last year’s dinner saw the collaboration of culinary giants such as Glenda Barretto and Margarita Fores, whose contributions immensely helped in making the event a resounding success.

Spreading Awareness and Hope

Driven by the memory of her daughter and a resolve to give back to the community, Dedet dela Fuente continues her relentless efforts to spread awareness about the cause. The charity dinners not only serve as a platform for fundraising but also as a beacon of hope for those who attend, especially the beneficiaries of the wheelchairs.

Project Wheelchair, from a heartwarming mother-and-daughter love story, has grown into a nationwide movement. As it continues to expand its reach and impact, it serves as a poignant reminder of the power of personal tragedy to fuel a noble cause, transforming lives one wheelchair at a time.