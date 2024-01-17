Project Oz Plans Expansion to Enhance Homeless Youth Services

In a bid to offer increased support to homeless youth, Bloomington-based nonprofit organization, Project Oz, plans to add a 2,500-square-foot extension to its facility at 1105 W. Front St. The expansion, which is set to commence following City Council's approval, promises to enhance the organization's resources and services.

Advertisment

Expanding Horizons

Following approval, the proposed expansion will accommodate two additional counseling rooms, a larger family counseling area, docking stations for students, a nutrition nook, and laundry facilities with deep wash basins. The additional space will not only enrich the existing resources but will also create a more fluid environment for the clients, according to Lisa Thompson, the executive director of Project Oz.

Growth and Services

Advertisment

Over the years, Project Oz has remarkably expanded its workforce from a modest 23 to a robust 35, enabling the organization to cater to a larger number of homeless youth. The transitional living program has also seen growth, with the capacity increasing from 18 to 30 beds. The organization's mission is largely preventative, aiming to intervene during a youth's first brush with homelessness to ward off chronic instability.

Funding the Expansion

The expansion's funding has been sourced from various quarters, including the John M. Scott Health Trust and the American Rescue Plan Act. However, the organization still falls short of its $1 million fundraising goal by approximately $250,000. Despite the funding shortfall, the organization has chosen to stay rooted in its current location, to minimize disruption for its clients and maintain operations during the expansion process. The expansion, expected to span over six months, will commence after securing City Council approval.