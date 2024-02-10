Project of the Quad Cities Opens New Location: Expanding HIV and LGBTQ+ Healthcare Services

In a heartening testament to the power of community support, The Project of the Quad Cities (TPQC) invites residents to an open house at their new location on Monday, Feb. 12, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. This momentous event marks the organization's latest milestone in its steadfast commitment to serving people living with HIV and providing behavioral health and LGBTQ+ healthcare services.

Advertisment

A New Chapter on John Deere Road

Situated at 4101 John Deere Rd., Moline, the new space was previously occupied by the John Deere Medical Group. The move in November 2023 was a strategic decision to better accommodate TPQC's expanding services and clientele. With five exam rooms, five behavioral health offices, two spacious group meeting rooms, and a designated area for a neighboring pharmacy, the organization is poised to reach more people than ever before.

The open house will offer tours of the new facilities, light refreshments, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. This event not only celebrates TPQC's growth but also signifies the community's shared responsibility in fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for all its members.

Advertisment

From HIV/AIDS Support to Comprehensive Healthcare Services

Founded in 1986, TPQC initially focused on serving people living with HIV/AIDS. Over the years, the organization has evolved to meet the diverse needs of the community, offering a wide range of services including STD/HIV testing, behavioral health, case management, PrEP/PEP, supportive services for Hepatitis C, and LGBTQ+ health care. The move to the larger facility on John Deere Road enables TPQC to continue its mission with renewed vigor and resources.

This expansion also coincides with the growing awareness and acceptance of mental health issues. By providing behavioral health services, TPQC addresses the often overlooked aspect of holistic care, recognizing that physical and mental well-being are interconnected.

Advertisment

Harm Reduction: A Progressive Approach to Public Health

One of TPQC's most recent initiatives is its harm reduction program, which aims to minimize the negative consequences associated with drug use and other high-risk behaviors. By offering resources such as clean needles, fentanyl test strips, and Narcan, TPQC empowers individuals to take control of their health and make informed decisions.

This progressive approach aligns with the broader shift in public health policy, which recognizes that traditional methods of addressing substance abuse often stigmatize and marginalize those most in need of help. Through harm reduction, TPQC demonstrates its commitment to treating every individual with dignity and respect.

As TPQC prepares to welcome the community to its new home, it stands as a beacon of hope and compassion in the Quad Cities. The open house on Feb. 12 serves as an invitation to join the organization in its mission to provide comprehensive care and support to those who need it most.

With a history steeped in resilience and a vision focused on inclusivity, The Project of the Quad Cities continues to redefine what it means to care for a community. The move to John Deere Road marks not just a physical transition but a symbolic one—a testament to the power of unity, understanding, and unwavering dedication to the well-being of all individuals.