Las Cruces, New Mexico - Memorial Medical Center (MMC), under the ownership of Apollo Global, faces accusations of prioritizing profits over patient care. Amidst claims of community dedication and quality service, recent events suggest a different reality.

Dr. Louis Benevento, a highly respected physician at MMC since 1996, found himself abruptly retired. This decision, despite his positive contributions and good reputation, has raised concerns about the hospital's commitment to its staff and patients.

A Sudden Retirement

Dr. Benevento, a board-certified physician and Fellow of the American College of Physicians, was informed of his retirement just recently. His compensation, tied to Relative Value Units (RVUs), underscores his significant contributions to the hospital's revenue.

Despite receiving a bonus for 2023, Dr. Benevento's sudden retirement follows a worrying trend in hospitals. There's an increasing tendency to replace physicians with nurse practitioners to cut costs. However, this shift potentially compromises patient care, as some nurse practitioners may lack the expertise to handle complex cases.

Questioning Commitment

"The hospital's treatment of Dr. Benevento is concerning," says a long-time patient who wishes to remain anonymous. "It makes me question their commitment to us and their staff."

Indeed, the handling of Dr. Benevento's retirement has drawn criticism. The hospital's statement in response to these issues fails to address specific concerns or provide evidence to counter the 'false narrative' it mentions.

Profits Over Patient Care?

MMC's alleged prioritization of profits over patient care is not unique. Across the United States, hospitals owned by private equity firms have faced similar accusations.

"Hospitals should be places of healing, not profit centers," says Dr. Sarah Thompson, a healthcare policy expert at a leading university. "When profits come first, patient care inevitably suffers."

As the dust settles on Dr. Benevento's unexpected retirement, the question remains: Will Memorial Medical Center prioritize its commitment to the community and quality care, or will it continue down the path of profit-driven decisions?

The hospital's actions in the coming weeks and months will undoubtedly provide an answer. But for now, the people of Las Cruces wait, their trust hanging in the balance.

Back in his office, Dr. Benevento looks at the framed medical degree on his wall, a testament to years of dedication and service. "I've always put my patients first," he says quietly. "I hope the hospital remembers that."

His words echo in the empty room, a poignant reminder of the human cost when profits take precedence over patient care.