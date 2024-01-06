en English
Health

Professor Olomu Reappointed as CMD of FMC Abeokuta Despite Controversies

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:56 am EST
Professor Adewale Abdul Samiu Musa Olomu, an eminent scholar and Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Abeokuta, has been reappointed for a second term of four years by former President Muhammadu Buhari. Despite facing several allegations and controversies, Professor Olomu’s achievements have cemented his reputation in the healthcare field, contributing to his reappointment.

A Sterling Reputation Amidst Controversy

Professor Olomu, a renowned expert in thyroidectomy, has penned over 130 scholarly researched papers. His transparent and result-oriented administration at FMC Abeokuta has earned him accolades such as the United Nations Peace award. However, his term has not been without controversy. His administration faced crises, including allegations of date of birth irregularities and abuse of office. He was accused of employing his son and granting him study leave with pay, a claim that stirred significant controversy. Adding to the turmoil, discrepancies were discovered in his date of birth across various documents.

Investigations and Legal Action

A committee was set up to investigate these allegations, leading to a petition within the FMC’s board of management. The former board found evidence suggesting Professor Olomu had altered his age, considering it serious misconduct. Questions arose concerning the procurement of a state-of-the-art CT scanner and employment processes under Olomu’s leadership. Despite vehement denials of these allegations, aggrieved parties sought legal redress. However, the Federal High Court in Abeokuta dismissed the case against him.

A Legacy of Achievements

Despite these controversies, Professor Olomu’s first term as the CMD of FMC Abeokuta saw significant strides. The center, established on April 21, 1993, offers a wide range of medical services and is striving to become the preferred choice for healthcare in Ogun State and its environs. Under Olomu’s leadership, the center performed several novel surgeries, acquired a 170-hectare plot for a proposed University of Medicine, and procured state-of-the-art medical equipment for numerous departments. These accomplishments contributed to the hospital ranking first in the servicom presidency ranking of FMCs in the country during his first term.

As Professor Olomu embarks on his second term as CMD of FMC Abeokuta, the healthcare industry watches with bated breath, anticipating what his leadership will bring in the coming years. Despite the controversies of his first term, his accomplishments speak volumes about his dedication and commitment to healthcare. Only time will tell if he can maintain this momentum and steer the center towards becoming a leading healthcare provider in Nigeria.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

