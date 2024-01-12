Professor Green Sheds Light on Lifelong Battle with Pyloric Stenosis

Renowned rapper Stephen Manderson, known by fans worldwide as Professor Green, has laid bare his ongoing battle with a rare infantile condition, Pyloric Stenosis, that he was diagnosed with at birth. The disorder narrows the passage between the stomach and small bowel, a complication that is rarely seen persisting into adulthood.

Unmasking a Lifelong Struggle

Opening up about his emotional journey via an Instagram post, the musician revealed that he recently underwent keyhole surgery, a procedure that has significantly improved his condition. For several years, the artist grappled with chronic digestive issues that began when he had his first stomach operation as a newborn.

Throughout his life, he was frequently informed that his health problems were a consequence of his own actions or related to his dietary habits. However, the recent surgery has provided him with a fresh perspective and respite from the pain that he described as driving him to feel ‘crazy.’

The Intersection of Physical Health and Mental Wellbeing

Professor Green also shed light on the mental toll of his condition, outlining the impact it had on his professional life. He recounted episodes of illness that hampered his ability to work and underscored the silent torment that often accompanies physical suffering.

Despite the challenges, he expressed a sense of gratitude for his improved health and harbored optimism for the future. A pivotal point in his narrative is the understanding gained from his personal experiences, which inspired him to start Aguulp, a gut health company designed to assist others grappling with similar issues.

From Personal Pain to Purpose

The artist’s story illuminates the often overlooked intersection of physical and mental health. His journey of confronting, understanding, and finally gaining control over his condition is a testimony to human resilience. It is a narrative woven with threads of struggle, self-discovery, and ultimately, the transformation of personal pain into a broader purpose.