Prof. Lasisi Advocates for Inclusion of Hearing Aids in Nigerian Health Insurance

Professor Akeem Lasisi, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences in Ila-Oragun, Osun State, has called upon the Nigerian Federal Government to incorporate hearing aids provision into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). This appeal was made during his 538th inaugural lecture at the University of Ibadan, where Lasisi holds the esteemed title of Professor of Medicine. The lecture, titled ‘Genes, Jinns, Jinx and Peter’s Trial — Untangling the Deafness Knot’, attracted a diverse audience of esteemed academics and professionals.

Addressing Hearing Loss at a National Level

During his lecture, Lasisi underscored the escalating issue of hearing loss and the urgent requirement for nationwide policies to tackle it. He suggested the initiation of national hearing screening for newborns and the inclusion of hearing aid provision in the NHIS as critical measures to halt the rise of hearing loss.

He emphasized the importance of having basic facilities for diagnosing hearing loss in place. Furthermore, he proposed that the government should bolster the Nigerian National Hearing Policy. This policy would delineate procedures to identify and rehabilitate infants and young children with hearing loss early on. It would cover aspects such as the types of hearing impairments to be detected, appropriate timing and subjects for screening, and the methods to be applied.

A Comprehensive Identification Program

Moreover, Lasisi proposed the implementation of a comprehensive identification program to be carried out before and during pregnancy, particularly targeting women at high risk of bearing children with hearing loss due to genetic and other factors. He underlined the need for robust policies and laws that include protective safeguards, action plans for different phases, penalties for non-compliance, litigation avenues, accountability mechanisms, and financial support systems.

Call for a National Committee on Ear and Hearing

In conclusion, Lasisi urged the establishment of a National Committee on Ear and Hearing to formulate and fortify the Nigerian National Hearing Policy. He also advocated for the inclusion of deaf individuals in policy-making processes, emphasizing their unique insights and experiences. The expansion of the NHIS to include coverage for hearing aids, as advocated by Lasisi, aims to enhance access to hearing aids for individuals with hearing loss and foster improved hearing healthcare in Nigeria.