en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Prof. Lasisi Advocates for Inclusion of Hearing Aids in Nigerian Health Insurance

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:06 pm EST
Prof. Lasisi Advocates for Inclusion of Hearing Aids in Nigerian Health Insurance

Professor Akeem Lasisi, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences in Ila-Oragun, Osun State, has called upon the Nigerian Federal Government to incorporate hearing aids provision into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). This appeal was made during his 538th inaugural lecture at the University of Ibadan, where Lasisi holds the esteemed title of Professor of Medicine. The lecture, titled ‘Genes, Jinns, Jinx and Peter’s Trial — Untangling the Deafness Knot’, attracted a diverse audience of esteemed academics and professionals.

Addressing Hearing Loss at a National Level

During his lecture, Lasisi underscored the escalating issue of hearing loss and the urgent requirement for nationwide policies to tackle it. He suggested the initiation of national hearing screening for newborns and the inclusion of hearing aid provision in the NHIS as critical measures to halt the rise of hearing loss.

He emphasized the importance of having basic facilities for diagnosing hearing loss in place. Furthermore, he proposed that the government should bolster the Nigerian National Hearing Policy. This policy would delineate procedures to identify and rehabilitate infants and young children with hearing loss early on. It would cover aspects such as the types of hearing impairments to be detected, appropriate timing and subjects for screening, and the methods to be applied.

A Comprehensive Identification Program

Moreover, Lasisi proposed the implementation of a comprehensive identification program to be carried out before and during pregnancy, particularly targeting women at high risk of bearing children with hearing loss due to genetic and other factors. He underlined the need for robust policies and laws that include protective safeguards, action plans for different phases, penalties for non-compliance, litigation avenues, accountability mechanisms, and financial support systems.

Call for a National Committee on Ear and Hearing

In conclusion, Lasisi urged the establishment of a National Committee on Ear and Hearing to formulate and fortify the Nigerian National Hearing Policy. He also advocated for the inclusion of deaf individuals in policy-making processes, emphasizing their unique insights and experiences. The expansion of the NHIS to include coverage for hearing aids, as advocated by Lasisi, aims to enhance access to hearing aids for individuals with hearing loss and foster improved hearing healthcare in Nigeria.

0
Health Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
4 mins ago
The Rising Tide of Food Insecurity in the U.S. and HuffPost’s Commitment to Journalism
In 2023, an alarming reality unfolded in the United States. As the remnants of the pandemic-era food assistance programs faded, the number of families grappling with food insecurity soared. The Department of Agriculture’s report exposed a disturbing truth: approximately 17 million U.S. households were ensnared in the clutches of food insecurity in 2022. This marked
The Rising Tide of Food Insecurity in the U.S. and HuffPost’s Commitment to Journalism
Brian Cage Wrestles Through Injury: A Testament to Unyielding Spirit
25 mins ago
Brian Cage Wrestles Through Injury: A Testament to Unyielding Spirit
New Study Sheds Light on The Development of Color Vision
31 mins ago
New Study Sheds Light on The Development of Color Vision
Miss America Contender Jude Mabone: A Heart Health Advocate with a Remarkable Survival Story
10 mins ago
Miss America Contender Jude Mabone: A Heart Health Advocate with a Remarkable Survival Story
AI's Transformative Role: A Panacea for Global and Local Challenges?
15 mins ago
AI's Transformative Role: A Panacea for Global and Local Challenges?
Health Risks of Microplastics and BPA in Plastic Bottles: An Urgent Call to Action
20 mins ago
Health Risks of Microplastics and BPA in Plastic Bottles: An Urgent Call to Action
Latest Headlines
World News
The Rising Tide of Food Insecurity in the U.S. and HuffPost’s Commitment to Journalism
4 mins
The Rising Tide of Food Insecurity in the U.S. and HuffPost’s Commitment to Journalism
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
5 mins
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
Bay FC Strengthens Roster with Collegiate Stars Savy King and Maya Doms
6 mins
Bay FC Strengthens Roster with Collegiate Stars Savy King and Maya Doms
Dallas Mavericks Eyeing Pascal Siakam to Boost Roster
7 mins
Dallas Mavericks Eyeing Pascal Siakam to Boost Roster
WWE Superstar Bayley Reveals Her Ambitions: Winning Royal Rumble and a WrestleMania Singles Match
7 mins
WWE Superstar Bayley Reveals Her Ambitions: Winning Royal Rumble and a WrestleMania Singles Match
Charlie Kirk's Dramatic Turn: From Praising to Criticizing Martin Luther King Jr.
9 mins
Charlie Kirk's Dramatic Turn: From Praising to Criticizing Martin Luther King Jr.
Manchester City's Player-Led Summit: A Rally for Improvement Amidst Challenges
10 mins
Manchester City's Player-Led Summit: A Rally for Improvement Amidst Challenges
Miss America Contender Jude Mabone: A Heart Health Advocate with a Remarkable Survival Story
10 mins
Miss America Contender Jude Mabone: A Heart Health Advocate with a Remarkable Survival Story
Tulsi Gabbard Champions Free Speech with Elon Musk's Platform
10 mins
Tulsi Gabbard Champions Free Speech with Elon Musk's Platform
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app