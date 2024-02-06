Prodigy Biotech and MSK Center Collaborate to Improve Patient Outcomes in Allo-HCT

In a progressive step towards improving patient outcomes in allogenic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HCT), Prodigy Biotech has joined forces with the Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Center. This collaboration forms part of the MSK Therapeutics Accelerator program and aims to evaluate Prodigy's novel product candidate. The partnership's primary goal is to develop advanced approaches to mitigate microbiome injuries and prevent the expansion of potentially pathogenic bacteria in patients treated with allo-HCT.

Partnership Overview

The partnership will primarily focus on assessing Prodigy's Enterococcus sp neutralizing antibodies in preclinical models of Graft-versus-Host Disease (GvHD). In addition, the collaboration will foster the development of product candidates to transition into clinical development. MSK will contribute its expertise and institutional resources to aid in the development of the drug candidate.

Dr. Jonathan Peled's Role

The research partnership will be spearheaded by Dr. Jonathan Peled, an Assistant Attending Physician at MSK. Dr. Peled is celebrated for his breakthrough studies on the influence of the microbiome on patient outcomes post-allo-HCT. His research has revealed that patients who undergo enterococcal domination events during allo-HCT have lower survival rates and higher mortality due to GvHD.

Impact of the Microbiome

Dr. Peled's preclinical research indicates that altering the gut microbiome can significantly reduce disease severity. The partnership with Prodigy Biotech aims to leverage these findings to enhance the treatment and recovery process for patients undergoing allo-HCT. The collaboration also encompasses the establishment of a scientific advisory board and the provision of expertise and institutional resources by MSK. The shared goal is to tackle the significant morbidity and mortality associated with allo-HCT and to develop solutions to improve patient outcomes.