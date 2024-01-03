en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Procter & Gamble Unveils Braun Skin i·expert IPL: A Revolution in Home Hair Removal

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:29 am EST
Procter & Gamble Unveils Braun Skin i·expert IPL: A Revolution in Home Hair Removal

Procter & Gamble has revolutionized the world of hair removal with the introduction of the Braun Skin i·expert IPL, a state-of-the-art tool touted as the first “truly connected” smart intense pulsed light (IPL) system. This innovative device presents a viable alternative to professional laser hair removal treatments, allowing users to achieve effective and long-lasting results in the privacy and comfort of their own homes.

SensoAdapt Technology: A Game Changer

Equipped with the groundbreaking SensoAdapt technology, the Braun Skin i·expert IPL automatically adjusts its energy output to accommodate varying skin tones across the body. This intelligent feature enhances the safety and efficacy of hair removal by recognizing that skin tone can differ in areas such as the armpits compared to the legs, and modulating the device’s power accordingly to ensure comfort during use.

A Smart Device That Learns and Adapts

What sets the Braun Skin i·expert IPL apart from other hair removal devices is its ability to learn and adapt with each use. The device is designed to provide personalized feedback through a connected app, which pairs with the device via Bluetooth. The app offers real-time expert guidance, ensuring users do not miss any spots during the hair removal process, thereby enhancing the overall effectiveness of the treatment.

Diverse Features and Attachments

The Braun Skin i·expert IPL comes with three head attachments that cater to different areas of the body, offering versatility and precision in hair removal. It also includes sensitive modes for delicate areas, and 10 intensity levels, making it suitable for a wide range of skin tones and hair colors.

In related developments, Gillette Venus has unveiled its first dermaplaning skincare collection, while Gillette has secured a patent for a shaving device that incorporates an antioxidant. These innovations underline Procter & Gamble’s commitment to pushing the boundaries in personal grooming technology.

0
Health
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Colombian Woman's Pioneering Journey to Abu Dhabi for Unborn Baby's Surgery

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Society Brands Acquires Primal Life Organics, Eyes Expansion

By BNN Correspondents

Flu and COVID-19 Outbreaks Prompt Visitation Restrictions at Portiuncula Hospital

By BNN Correspondents

Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others

By Justice Nwafor

U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Glo ...
@Gabon · 3 mins
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Glo ...
heart comment 0
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment

By Safak Costu

Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects

By Olalekan Adigun

Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
California’s Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

California's Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges
JAK Inhibitors Show Promise in Treating Rheumatoid Arthritis, Japanese Study Says

By BNN Correspondents

JAK Inhibitors Show Promise in Treating Rheumatoid Arthritis, Japanese Study Says
Latest Headlines
World News
Vietnam Reviews and Sets Goals for People-to-People Diplomacy
35 seconds
Vietnam Reviews and Sets Goals for People-to-People Diplomacy
Colombian Woman's Pioneering Journey to Abu Dhabi for Unborn Baby's Surgery
44 seconds
Colombian Woman's Pioneering Journey to Abu Dhabi for Unborn Baby's Surgery
Society Brands Acquires Primal Life Organics, Eyes Expansion
55 seconds
Society Brands Acquires Primal Life Organics, Eyes Expansion
Doug Plumb Expresses Toughness Concerns Amid Team's Struggles
2 mins
Doug Plumb Expresses Toughness Concerns Amid Team's Struggles
Religion and Politics: A Dynamic Duo in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
2 mins
Religion and Politics: A Dynamic Duo in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Flu and COVID-19 Outbreaks Prompt Visitation Restrictions at Portiuncula Hospital
2 mins
Flu and COVID-19 Outbreaks Prompt Visitation Restrictions at Portiuncula Hospital
Arizona Legislature Reconvenes: Decisions Await on Education, Resources, and Child Safety
2 mins
Arizona Legislature Reconvenes: Decisions Await on Education, Resources, and Child Safety
Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others
3 mins
Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
17 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app