Probiota 2024: A Confluence of Science and Business in the Microbiome Sector

The esteemed event, Probiota 2024, is scheduled to take place from February 7 to 9 at the NH Milano Congress Hotel in Milan. Organized by NutraIngredients, the summit has been acclaimed for its focus on probiotics, prebiotics, postbiotics, and synbiotics, contributing to the understanding of the microbiome in both scientific and business circles. It has had a successful run in the past, with the 2022 and 2023 events selling out, and this year is expected to be no different.

The First 1,000 Days: A Crucial Window

The first day of the conference will take an in-depth look at the development of the microbiome during the first 1,000 days of life and its long-term health impacts. Backed by presentations from Nestlé Research and Chr. Hansen, this segment promises to be highly insightful. The day will also encompass discussions on postbiotics for children’s immune support and a novel pro- and post-biotic for adults with IBS, with contributions from EpiCor Postbiotic and ADM.

A Closer Look at the Skin Microbiome

In addition to gut health, there will be a focus on the skin microbiome and the gut-skin axis. This will include talks from Gallinée’s founder, Marie Drago, and Dr. Chris Callewaert of Ghent University. A panel discussion moderated by Kirsty Doolan of CosmeticsDesign-Europe is also on the agenda. The day will end with networking opportunities, including the Scientific Frontiers showcase of cutting-edge research and the Probiota Pioneers, which puts the spotlight on entrepreneurial start-ups in the field.

A Diverse Range of Topics

Other topics to be discussed at the conference include the beneficial effects of prebiotic yeast mannana (YM) on gut health and sleep quality, the influence of selenium on the growth and structural characteristics of lactic acid bacteria (LAB), and their enhanced probiotic properties. The conference will also discuss the findings of a randomized controlled clinical trial that found that Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis BL 99 had a significantly higher clinical response rate for functional dyspepsia (FD) score after 8 weeks of treatment compared to the placebo and positive control groups.

With a 95% rating of Excellent or Good from past attendees, the summit has set high expectations for Probiota 2024. Attendees are encouraged to register for free on the event website, ensuring they secure their place at this much-anticipated conference.