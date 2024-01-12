Proactive Healthcare Management: Lagos State’s Shield Against Social Media Criticism

In a compelling call for proactive and efficient management in healthcare facilities, Dr. Eniayewun Ademuyiwa, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Health Service Commission, addressed healthcare executives during a leadership and financial management retreat held in Lagos, Nigeria. Ademuyiwa underscored the pressing need for hospital heads to swiftly address any arising issues to avert potential embarrassment and criticism, especially on platforms as public and pervasive as social media.

Understanding the New Age Patient

Dr. Ademuyiwa noted that the landscape of patient interaction has evolved significantly. Modern patients are more informed and willing to voice their dissatisfaction publicly, a dynamic that can lead to negative publicity and potential litigation. In light of this, he championed a ‘first-strike leadership’ approach, where hospital managers act swiftly and effectively to resolve problems before they escalate.

Addressing the Healthcare Exodus

The Permanent Secretary expressed concerns about the mass emigration of health workers which has resulted in a worrying shortage of manpower in hospitals. He reiterated the need for proactive management and training of healthcare executives to address these challenges and ensure the smooth running of the healthcare system. Additionally, he highlighted the increasing volume of patients in hospitals and the need to provide top-notch services despite the manpower shortage.

Government’s Commitment to Healthcare

During the retreat, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to healthcare. In a meeting with the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa, Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s dedication to providing quality and affordable healthcare services to the residents of the state. The retreat served as a platform for dialogue and learning, involving 180 healthcare executives from general hospitals across Lagos State.