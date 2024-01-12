en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Pro-Life Pregnancy Care Centers: The Unsung Heroes Amidst Anti-Life Rhetoric

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:41 pm EST
Pro-Life Pregnancy Care Centers: The Unsung Heroes Amidst Anti-Life Rhetoric

In the midst of contentious debates and mounting anti-Life rhetoric, the Pro-Life movement in the United States remains unwavering in its commitment to the protection and support of pregnant women, preborn children, and their families. This resilience is epitomized by the rise of Pro-Life pregnancy care centers, which have emerged as invaluable pillars of support for expectant mothers since the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Pro-Life Pregnancy Resource Centers: A Beacon of Support

As reported by the Charlotte Lozier Institute, a national Pro-Life research organization, these centers have been instrumental in offering compassionate aid and comprehensive services. According to the report, the 2,750 Pro-Life pregnancy resource centers spread across the U.S. had significant interactions with clients in 2022, totaling over 16 million engagements. The sheer scale of these engagements reveals the profound impact these centers have had on countless lives.

Services Rendered: Beyond Financial Metrics

The services offered by these centers, valued at around $358 million, extend beyond mere financial metrics. They include 517,000 free ultrasounds and nearly 704,000 free pregnancy tests. These services, often unattainable for expectant mothers facing financial constraints, underscore the positive impact of these centers. The satisfaction rate among clients stands at a remarkable 97.4%, a testament to the quality and scope of services provided.

Thriving Texas Families: A Case Study

In Texas, the Thriving Texas Families (TTF) Program, previously the Alternatives to Abortion program, is part of this expansive network of support. In 2022, the TTF Program assisted 113,125 unique clients and delivered over 2.2 million services. This assistance continued into Fiscal Year 2023, with 125,416 clients already served. This case exemplifies the dedication and impact of such programs, as they continue to provide comprehensive services despite facing opposition and challenges.

While the Pro-Life movement continues to face opposition, including the Biden Administration’s proposed rule targeting pregnancy centers for denial of federal funding, it remains undeterred. The movement’s commitment to supporting life, exemplified by the work of the pregnancy care centers, remains steadfast. As Care Net, an affiliate of these centers, celebrates the landmark of 1 million lives saved, it is evident that the Pro-Life movement is not only about opposing abortion, but also about affirming and fostering life.

0
Health United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
7 mins ago
10,000 Steps a Day: A Health Myth Debunked
For years, the mantra of health enthusiasts around the globe has been to aim for the golden number of 10,000 steps a day. A number that, as it turns out, is not grounded in any scientific evidence, but was rather born from a marketing tactic in Japan in 1965, designed to sell pedometers. This revelation
10,000 Steps a Day: A Health Myth Debunked
Celtics' Coach Mazzulla Benches Starters: A Strategic Move for Long-Term Success
12 mins ago
Celtics' Coach Mazzulla Benches Starters: A Strategic Move for Long-Term Success
Unnoticed Death in Agoura Hills Stirs Community Reflection on Homelessness
14 mins ago
Unnoticed Death in Agoura Hills Stirs Community Reflection on Homelessness
Vacation Deprivation Linked to Rising Physician Burnout Rates: JAMA Study
7 mins ago
Vacation Deprivation Linked to Rising Physician Burnout Rates: JAMA Study
OSF HealthCare Broadens Reach of Its Innovative Hospital-at-Home Program
9 mins ago
OSF HealthCare Broadens Reach of Its Innovative Hospital-at-Home Program
HealthFinders Collaborative Introduces 'HealthCheck' Virtual Presentation Series
10 mins ago
HealthFinders Collaborative Introduces 'HealthCheck' Virtual Presentation Series
Latest Headlines
World News
Retired Lt. Col. Lohmeier Advocates Preservation of 'Woke Revolution' Symbols
18 seconds
Retired Lt. Col. Lohmeier Advocates Preservation of 'Woke Revolution' Symbols
Ted Blunt: A Legacy of Public Service and Family Dedication
51 seconds
Ted Blunt: A Legacy of Public Service and Family Dedication
Transgender Volleyball Player's Family Challenges Florida's Sports Law
4 mins
Transgender Volleyball Player's Family Challenges Florida's Sports Law
Phoenix Open 2024: Golf, Concerts, and Affordable Tickets
5 mins
Phoenix Open 2024: Golf, Concerts, and Affordable Tickets
Ken Weyand's Struggles at Dubai Invitational Stir Controversy as Rory McIlroy Takes Lead
6 mins
Ken Weyand's Struggles at Dubai Invitational Stir Controversy as Rory McIlroy Takes Lead
10,000 Steps a Day: A Health Myth Debunked
7 mins
10,000 Steps a Day: A Health Myth Debunked
Vacation Deprivation Linked to Rising Physician Burnout Rates: JAMA Study
7 mins
Vacation Deprivation Linked to Rising Physician Burnout Rates: JAMA Study
Iconic WWE Catchphrases That Defined the Ruthless Aggression Era
7 mins
Iconic WWE Catchphrases That Defined the Ruthless Aggression Era
Denver's New Mayor Mike Johnston: A Deliberate Approach or a Missed Opportunity?
9 mins
Denver's New Mayor Mike Johnston: A Deliberate Approach or a Missed Opportunity?
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app