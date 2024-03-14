Private Equity's Impact on Autism Services: From Quality Care to Bankruptcy

As autism diagnoses have surged across the United States, a significant transformation has unfolded within the autism services industry, marked notably by the increasing involvement of private-equity firms. Among these firms, the Blackstone Group's acquisition of the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) stands out, highlighting a broader trend of financial entities reshaping healthcare services for profit. This development raises crucial questions about the future of care for autistic children and the role of private equity in healthcare.

Industry Transformation and Patient Impact

With autism diagnoses climbing to 1 in 36 children in 2020 from 1 in 150 in 2000, the demand for specialized services like Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy has skyrocketed. ABA therapy, a leading treatment for autism, requires extensive, often costly sessions, creating a lucrative market. Private equity firms, driven by the goal of maximizing returns, have rapidly moved into this space, acquiring and consolidating autism service providers. The acquisition of CARD by the Blackstone Group in 2018 exemplifies this trend. Initially, promises were made to enhance access to essential therapies; however, the subsequent decline in staffing quality and treatment efficacy at CARD facilities tells a different story, culminating in the company's bankruptcy and the closure of over 100 clinics.

Research Findings and Regulatory Scrutiny

Research underscores the concerning effects of private equity ownership on patient care quality. A study by Harvard University and the University of Chicago found increased infections and falls at hospitals under private equity ownership. Furthermore, a recent inquiry by the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Health and Human Services into private equity's role in healthcare aims to investigate its impact on patient care and healthcare affordability. Such scrutiny comes amid growing evidence of the adverse effects of profit-driven ownership on healthcare services, including those for autism.

Future Outlook for Autism Services

The bankruptcy of CARD and the closure of its facilities represent a significant setback for families relying on its services. This incident underscores the broader implications of private equity's involvement in the autism services industry, raising concerns about accessibility and quality of care. As the industry continues to navigate these challenges, the future of autism services remains uncertain, with the potential for further consolidation and the prioritization of profit over patient care.

The case of CARD and the broader involvement of private equity in the autism services industry serve as a cautionary tale about the consequences of prioritizing financial returns over patient needs. As the industry moves forward, it is crucial to consider the balance between profit and care quality, ensuring that children with autism and their families have access to the essential services they require.