Private Equity's Impact on Autism Care: A Deep Dive into CARD's Shift and Patient Care Concerns

When Misty Richard discovered a clinic for her autistic son J.J. in Baton Rouge, run by the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD), she felt hopeful. But following CARD's acquisition by the Blackstone Group in 2018, she observed unsettling staffing changes and an incident that led her to withdraw her son from their care. This case highlights broader concerns about private equity's role in the autism care industry and its potential impact on patient care quality.

Advertisment

Private Equity Takes the Helm

At its zenith, CARD boasted 265 clinics nationwide, offering hope to families navigating autism through Applied Behavior Analysis. The Blackstone Group's acquisition of CARD promised growth, but stories like Richard's raise critical questions. This takeover is emblematic of a larger trend where private equity firms, driven by profit motives, increasingly dominate healthcare sectors, including autism services. Critics argue that such acquisitions prioritize financial gains over patient care, leading to cost-cutting measures that can adversely affect service quality and accessibility.

Quality of Care in Question

Advertisment

Richard's distressing account of her son's experience under CARD's care post-acquisition - involving a therapy session where a staffer inappropriately used light flickering to provoke J.J.'s fear of thunderstorms - underscores the potential negative impacts of private equity's influence on patient care. This incident, which resulted in disciplinary action against the involved staff member, is not isolated. Studies have shown that healthcare entities under private equity ownership may experience a decline in care quality, with an emphasis on profit margins possibly overshadowing patient welfare.

Government Scrutiny and Future Implications

As autism diagnoses increase, so does scrutiny over the consolidation of autism services by private equity. The federal government's inquiry into private investment in healthcare, including the impact on quality and affordability of care, signals growing concern. This scrutiny could lead to heightened regulation and oversight, aiming to balance profit motives with the imperative to provide high-quality, accessible care for vulnerable populations like those diagnosed with autism.

The convergence of healthcare and private equity raises profound questions about the future of patient care in America. As families like Richard's navigate these changing landscapes, the collective response from regulators, healthcare providers, and investors will determine whether patient care can coexist with profit, or if the scales will tip disastrously in one direction.