en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Prisma Health and UnitedHealthcare Dispute Leaves 58,000 Patients Out-of-Network

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:15 am EST
Prisma Health and UnitedHealthcare Dispute Leaves 58,000 Patients Out-of-Network

In a major medical controversy, Prisma Health and UnitedHealthcare have locked horns in a contractual dispute, affecting approximately 58,000 patients in Upstate and Midlands, South Carolina. The crux of the dispute revolves around the negotiation of contract terms. Prisma Health, a key medical provider in the region, accuses UnitedHealthcare of refusing to agree to reasonable reimbursement rates for cost increases. UnitedHealthcare, on the other hand, counters this claim by asserting that Prisma is demanding unsustainable price hikes.

The Fallout of the Dispute

The fallout from this disagreement is severe, with patients who have UnitedHealthcare’s commercial or Medicare Advantage insurance now subject to out-of-network rates for non-emergency services. However, South Carolina law mandates that emergency services are covered as in-network, providing some respite to patients caught in the middle of this contractual wrangle.

Continuity of Care Amidst Chaos

Despite the ongoing dispute, UnitedHealthcare offers a continuity of care program for individuals undergoing treatment for acute or chronic conditions. This initiative aims to ensure that patients can continue with their treatments without facing any disruptions due to the contractual disagreement. However, the overall situation remains uncertain, with Prisma Health resorting to legal measures by appealing a lawsuit against UnitedHealthcare over media statements.

The Role of Greenville Health Authority

Prisma Health came into existence following a merger between Greenville Health System and Palmetto Health. The Greenville Health Authority (GHA) oversees Prisma Health but remains uninvolved in the current dispute. The GHA’s primary responsibility is to ensure that Prisma meets the public health needs of the community, a role which has become more critical amidst the current disagreement.

Both sides have expressed a willingness to negotiate and resolve the disagreement, but a resolution remains elusive. As the dispute continues, the affected patients are the ones bearing the brunt, facing higher costs and uncertainty about their health care coverage. The situation underscores the urgent need for fair and sustainable health care contracts that balance the needs of providers, insurers, and most importantly, patients.

0
Health United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

FDA Approves IND Application for OBI Pharma's Novel ADC Cancer Therapy

By Rafia Tasleem

Actor Lo Hoi Pang Battles Health Challenges while Staying Active On and Off Screen

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Harmonizing Studies: The Power of Music in Academic Pursuits

By Wojciech Zylm

ABC Juice: A New Health Trend of 2023

By Bijay Laxmi

PRASHO: A New Beacon in Public Health Launched in Hyderabad ...
@Health · 5 mins
PRASHO: A New Beacon in Public Health Launched in Hyderabad ...
heart comment 0
COVID-19: Unmasking the Impact on Red Blood Cell Physiology

By Safak Costu

COVID-19: Unmasking the Impact on Red Blood Cell Physiology
Omega-3 Fatty Acids Linked to Improved Outcomes in Pulmonary Fibrosis, Study Suggests

By BNN Correspondents

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Linked to Improved Outcomes in Pulmonary Fibrosis, Study Suggests
Digital Conversation Agent CeCe Shows Promise in Overactive Bladder Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

Digital Conversation Agent CeCe Shows Promise in Overactive Bladder Treatment
Ohio Embraces ‘Dry January’: A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
Latest Headlines
World News
Belgium NGOs under Investigation for Alleged Links to Hamas and Other Radical Movements
11 seconds
Belgium NGOs under Investigation for Alleged Links to Hamas and Other Radical Movements
Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods Team Up for Groundbreaking TV Venture: Tomorrow's Golf League
51 seconds
Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods Team Up for Groundbreaking TV Venture: Tomorrow's Golf League
FDA Approves IND Application for OBI Pharma's Novel ADC Cancer Therapy
57 seconds
FDA Approves IND Application for OBI Pharma's Novel ADC Cancer Therapy
Kaua'i Ushers in New Year with Celebrations and Milestones
59 seconds
Kaua'i Ushers in New Year with Celebrations and Milestones
Esports Veteran Dupreeh Joins Preasy Esport, Eyes PGL Copenhagen Major
1 min
Esports Veteran Dupreeh Joins Preasy Esport, Eyes PGL Copenhagen Major
The Shifting American Political Landscape: A Battle of Ideals
2 mins
The Shifting American Political Landscape: A Battle of Ideals
Manchester United's Amad Diallo Refutes Africa Cup of Nations Participation
2 mins
Manchester United's Amad Diallo Refutes Africa Cup of Nations Participation
Actor Lo Hoi Pang Battles Health Challenges while Staying Active On and Off Screen
3 mins
Actor Lo Hoi Pang Battles Health Challenges while Staying Active On and Off Screen
Brett Pitman: Age No Barrier to Goal-Scoring Prowess
3 mins
Brett Pitman: Age No Barrier to Goal-Scoring Prowess
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app