Prisma Health and UnitedHealthcare Dispute Leaves 58,000 Patients Out-of-Network

In a major medical controversy, Prisma Health and UnitedHealthcare have locked horns in a contractual dispute, affecting approximately 58,000 patients in Upstate and Midlands, South Carolina. The crux of the dispute revolves around the negotiation of contract terms. Prisma Health, a key medical provider in the region, accuses UnitedHealthcare of refusing to agree to reasonable reimbursement rates for cost increases. UnitedHealthcare, on the other hand, counters this claim by asserting that Prisma is demanding unsustainable price hikes.

The Fallout of the Dispute

The fallout from this disagreement is severe, with patients who have UnitedHealthcare’s commercial or Medicare Advantage insurance now subject to out-of-network rates for non-emergency services. However, South Carolina law mandates that emergency services are covered as in-network, providing some respite to patients caught in the middle of this contractual wrangle.

Continuity of Care Amidst Chaos

Despite the ongoing dispute, UnitedHealthcare offers a continuity of care program for individuals undergoing treatment for acute or chronic conditions. This initiative aims to ensure that patients can continue with their treatments without facing any disruptions due to the contractual disagreement. However, the overall situation remains uncertain, with Prisma Health resorting to legal measures by appealing a lawsuit against UnitedHealthcare over media statements.

The Role of Greenville Health Authority

Prisma Health came into existence following a merger between Greenville Health System and Palmetto Health. The Greenville Health Authority (GHA) oversees Prisma Health but remains uninvolved in the current dispute. The GHA’s primary responsibility is to ensure that Prisma meets the public health needs of the community, a role which has become more critical amidst the current disagreement.

Both sides have expressed a willingness to negotiate and resolve the disagreement, but a resolution remains elusive. As the dispute continues, the affected patients are the ones bearing the brunt, facing higher costs and uncertainty about their health care coverage. The situation underscores the urgent need for fair and sustainable health care contracts that balance the needs of providers, insurers, and most importantly, patients.