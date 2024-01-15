Princeton Care Center Closure: A Case of Negligence and Recklessness

The sudden cessation of operations at Princeton Care Center in New Jersey has sparked a comprehensive inquiry by CBS New York, subsequently leading to the acting state comptroller’s harsh censure of the facility’s proprietors. The investigation, initiated in September, was a direct response to the nursing home’s abrupt announcement of its impending closure due to financial troubles, a move that compelled 72 residents to scramble for alternative accommodations.

Owners’ Recklessness and Negligence

The acting state comptroller’s inquest subsequently revealed that the owner, Gail Bogner, and her son, Ezra Bogner, who functioned as the administrator, had inflicted significant harm and trauma upon the residents through their reckless and negligent handling of the situation. The owners’ disregard for their residents’ welfare has been condemned as a stark example of administrative malfeasance that led to the chaotic displacement of its vulnerable residents.

Financial Irregularities and Medicaid Suspension

In a further blow to the facility’s reputation, former employees and residents have alleged that they are still owed money following the nursing home’s sudden closure. The state’s response to these accusations has been swift and decisive. Consequently, Gail Bogner, the owner of the now-defunct Princeton Care Center, will be suspended from the state’s Medicaid program. The suspension, effective from March 28, comes after the state comptroller determined that the owner and administrator’s actions had caused serious harm to the residents due to their recklessness, neglect, and poor judgment.

The Aftermath and Implications

The shockwaves from the sudden closure of Princeton Care Center continue to reverberate through the community, highlighting the vulnerability of residents in similar establishments and raising pertinent questions about the accountability of nursing home administrators. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential harm that can ensue from negligence and indifference in the management of such critical healthcare facilities.