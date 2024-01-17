Princess of Wales Hospitalized for Scheduled Abdominal Surgery Procedure

The Princess of Wales, Catherine, has been hospitalised for a planned abdominal surgery at The London Clinic, as confirmed by Kensington Palace. The surgery, shrouded in mystery with undisclosed specifics, was not instigated by an emergency but scheduled ahead of time. Expected to extend her stay for recovery over a span of two weeks, the Princess's official duties and engagements are likely to be adjusted or suspended temporarily.

Successful Surgery and Recovery Phase

The scheduled surgery was successful, setting the Princess on a path of recovery which is estimated to last from 10 to 14 days. However, despite the successful procedure, the medical condition prompting the surgery has been deemed serious. The palace, while maintaining discretion, has confirmed that the condition is not cancer-related, leaving the public in speculation.

Impact on Official Duties

Undoubtedly, this medical intervention will have repercussions on the Princess's official duties. It is anticipated that she will not resume her public engagements until after Easter. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales, her husband, is expected to postpone his commitments to support her during this recovery period. Her family will also rally around her, providing support at her home in Windsor post-discharge.

