en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

Princess Mary’s Coronation: A Family’s Mixed Presence

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:30 am EST
Princess Mary’s Coronation: A Family’s Mixed Presence

In what is set to be a momentous occasion, the family of Princess Mary will be present in varying degrees at the upcoming event. As per Royal Reporter Bronte Coy, while Princess Mary’s sister-in-law, Princess Marie, will be missing, her elder sister, Jane, has confirmed her attendance. Jane, who hails from Tasmania, shares a profound bond with Princess Mary, a relationship exemplified by her role as a bridesmaid at Mary’s illustrious 2004 royal wedding. Among the bridesmaids was also Patricia, their other sister, and Amber Petty, a close friend of Mary.

Absence of a Key Figure

Regrettably, the figure of Princess Mary’s father will be conspicuously missing from the event due to health-related issues. These health problems have previously been a deterrent in his attendance at other significant events in Denmark. Despite his relocation to Copenhagen years ago to be in proximity to Mary and her offspring, his present health state and advanced age, being in his 80s, have been cited as the main hurdles to his ability to travel.

Historical Moment Shadowed by Absence

The absence of Princess Mary’s father is anticipated to cast a shadow over the joyous occasion, being a source of disappointment for both him and Princess Mary. As the saying goes, ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder,’ and this situation is no exception. Princess Mary, set to be crowned Queen of Denmark, will do so without her father’s physical presence, a fact that is no doubt heartbreaking for them both.

The Danish Royal Succession

The article also sheds light on the impending shift in Denmark’s royal hierarchy. Queen Margrethe II, after a reign spanning over 52 years, has decided to pass the torch to Prince Frederik. The transition represents a significant moment in Denmark’s royal lineage and marks a new chapter in the story of the Danish monarchy.

0
Denmark Health
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Denmark

See more
3 mins ago
Slip Inn to Celebrate Danish Royal Couple's Ascension to the Throne
Mark your calendars, Sydney’s Slip Inn is set to celebrate the ascension of Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark to the throne. In a unique twist of fate, the royal couple famously met at this establishment, adding a layer of enchantment to the venue’s history. This Saturday, the pub is gearing up to
Slip Inn to Celebrate Danish Royal Couple's Ascension to the Throne
Historic Transition in Danish Monarchy: Queen Margrethe to Abdicate Throne
3 hours ago
Historic Transition in Danish Monarchy: Queen Margrethe to Abdicate Throne
Backbase and Danske Bank Announce Agreement to Enhance Digital Banking Experience
9 hours ago
Backbase and Danske Bank Announce Agreement to Enhance Digital Banking Experience
Princess Mary: A Beloved Figure Ascending to Denmark's Throne
4 mins ago
Princess Mary: A Beloved Figure Ascending to Denmark's Throne
Asetek A/S Leases 20% of New Development Center to Aalborg Tech Firm
1 hour ago
Asetek A/S Leases 20% of New Development Center to Aalborg Tech Firm
Sandi Toksvig: Police Protection at Wedding Amid Anti-LGBTQ+ Threats
2 hours ago
Sandi Toksvig: Police Protection at Wedding Amid Anti-LGBTQ+ Threats
Latest Headlines
World News
Trinamool Congress Forgoes Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Strategic Shift in Indian Politics
16 seconds
Trinamool Congress Forgoes Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Strategic Shift in Indian Politics
France's Political Paradigm Shift: Youngest-Ever Prime Minister and Cabinet Reshuffle
42 seconds
France's Political Paradigm Shift: Youngest-Ever Prime Minister and Cabinet Reshuffle
Taiwan's Election Rallies Draw Thousands Amid Tensions with China
50 seconds
Taiwan's Election Rallies Draw Thousands Amid Tensions with China
South Korea Unravels Assassination Plot on Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
1 min
South Korea Unravels Assassination Plot on Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
Poland's Constitutional Crisis: Presidential Pardons Stir Debate on Rule of Law
2 mins
Poland's Constitutional Crisis: Presidential Pardons Stir Debate on Rule of Law
Controversial Michigan Tech Professor Set to Resume Teaching Amidst Unrest
2 mins
Controversial Michigan Tech Professor Set to Resume Teaching Amidst Unrest
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Signals Rightward Shift Ahead of EU Elections
3 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Signals Rightward Shift Ahead of EU Elections
Abortion Survivor Shares Empowering Message of Hope and Forgiveness
5 mins
Abortion Survivor Shares Empowering Message of Hope and Forgiveness
The Power of Rally Hosts in Taiwan's Electrifying Election Landscape
6 mins
The Power of Rally Hosts in Taiwan's Electrifying Election Landscape
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
1 hour
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
5 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app