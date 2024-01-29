The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has been successfully discharged from The London Clinic after undergoing an abdominal surgery. Admitted to the same esteemed medical facility where the King previously addressed his benign prostate enlargement, the Duchess's stay spanned an anticipated duration of 14 days.

Details of the Operation

As confirmed by Kensington Palace, the surgery was a scheduled procedure, meticulously planned in advance. The medical team anticipated a hospital stay between ten to fourteen days, allowing adequate time for the Princess to recuperate before returning to her royal residence.

A Well-guarded Recovery

Despite the high public interest surrounding her health, the specifics of Kate's condition and the details of the operation were shrouded in secrecy, ensuring the privacy of the royal patient. However, the Palace has categorically denied any insinuations of a cancerous illness, laying to rest the speculations that have been circulating.

Following the successful procedure, the Duchess is expected to take a well-deserved break from her royal duties. Reflecting the medical advice she received, Kate will not engage in any official tasks until after the Easter holiday, allowing ample time for complete convalescence.