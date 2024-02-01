Prince William Distressed by Rumors of Kate Middleton's Health Amid Her Abdominal Surgery

The British royal family found itself at the center of rampant speculation and unwanted rumors after the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, announced her temporary withdrawal from public duties due to abdominal surgery. This development, which has led to the cancellation of several events, has reportedly distressed her husband, Prince William, as it evoked comparisons to his late mother, Princess Diana's, battle with an eating disorder.

Unfounded Rumors and Royal Concerns

While the nature of Kate's ailment has not been made public, the subsequent speculation about her health has been rife, with rumors ranging from a tummy tuck to a more serious condition like a hysterectomy. Kensington Palace officials, in response, have vehemently denied these rumors, reassuring the public that Kate's condition is not life-threatening, but have acknowledged her pain and discomfort over the past few months.

A Successful Procedure, A Recovery in Progress

On January 17, Kensington Palace officially announced that Kate underwent a planned abdominal surgery at the London Clinic hospital the previous day. The surgery was deemed successful, and the Princess was discharged after a 13-day stay. The Palace confirmed that the operation was not cancer-related, a revelation that has put to rest some of the more alarming speculations.

A Temporary Hiatus from Public Duties

Kate's public appearances have been put on hold until after Easter, a decision that has led to the cancellation of multiple events. Prince William, in a show of support, has canceled his upcoming trips abroad to spend more time with his family. Kate, now recuperating at Adelaide Cottage, has been diligently working from her bed, eagerly preparing to resume her royal duties post-Easter.