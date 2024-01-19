Prince Harry Drops Libel Lawsuit Against Mail on Sunday Publisher

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has withdrawn his libel lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday, in a move that has captured headlines across the UK and beyond. This lawsuit pertained to an article about his publicly-funded security arrangements, a contentious issue since his departure from royal duties and relocation to the United States. The withdrawal of this case, which potentially leaves Prince Harry liable for £250,000 in legal fees, has sparked a flurry of discussion and speculation.

Controversy Over Security Arrangements

The article at the heart of the lawsuit reported on Prince Harry's legal challenge against the Home Office over changes to his publicly-funded security. These changes were implemented after he stepped back as a senior royal and moved to the United States. The core of the lawsuit pertained to whether the newspaper had libeled him by asserting that he misled the public in the dispute over publicly funded police protection. The Mail on Sunday's defense rested on the claim of 'honest opinion,' which the Duke's legal team failed to have dismissed by the judge.

Broader Legal Battles

While the libel case has been withdrawn, Prince Harry remains embroiled in other legal challenges related to his security arrangements and alleged privacy violations by media outlets. These include claims of 'gross breaches of privacy' and unlawful information gathering against Associated Newspapers and News Group Newspapers. The Duke is also involved in a separate case against the Home Office concerning his security arrangements in the UK.

Impact and Implications

The withdrawal of this libel lawsuit has significant implications for Prince Harry, both financially and reputationally. The Duke now faces a potential legal bill of over £750,000, including £500,000 of his own legal fees and the newspaper's costs of £250,000. This development also adds another layer to the ongoing narrative around Prince Harry's relationship with the press, his security concerns, and his role within the royal family. Despite the setback, the withdrawal of this case does not signal a retreat from his other ongoing lawsuits, as Prince Harry continues his legal battles surrounding phone hacking and illegal news gathering.