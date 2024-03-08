Prime Minister Luxon Initiates $60.9M Radiation Facility in Whangārei, Boosting Northland Cancer Care

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Health Minister Dr Shane Reti embarked on a significant journey to Whangārei on Friday, laying the groundwork for a state-of-the-art radiation cancer treatment facility. This $60.9 million investment is set to revolutionize healthcare in Northland, providing vital services closer to home for many patients. Slated for completion in 2026, the facility will feature Northland's first linear accelerator (Linac) machine, a CT scanner, additional chemotherapy spaces, and the potential for a second Linac machine in the future.

Advertisment

A Milestone for Northland Healthcare

The establishment of this advanced radiation facility addresses the long-standing issue of Northland patients having to endure lengthy travels to Auckland for treatment. Prime Minister Luxon emphasized the project's significance, stating it will alleviate the burdensome travel for radiology patients across the expansive region. Health Minister and Whangārei MP Dr Shane Reti highlighted the regional healthcare challenges, noting approximately 520 Northlanders annually make the journey to Auckland for radiation therapy. This facility marks a pivotal step towards enhancing cancer treatment accessibility and efficiency within Northland.

The new facility's location in Whangārei is a beacon of hope for many, including Te Tai Tokerau women facing difficult choices between mastectomy and lengthy stays in Auckland for radiation treatment. The Breast Cancer Support Northland Trust acknowledged that the proximity of the facility would likely influence treatment decisions, offering a less invasive and more convenient option for many. While the facility will significantly reduce travel times for many, the trust also recognized the need for support for patients from distant areas like Kaitāia, ensuring everyone has access to the care they need.

Advertisment

Looking Towards a Healthier Future

Dr Reti also touched upon the broader context of health improvements in the region, including the redevelopment of Whangārei's hospital and the government's commitment to better cancer care as part of its health targets. The opening of this facility is a critical component of the government's strategy to ensure 90% of patients receive cancer management within 31 days of the decision to treat. Additionally, Prime Minister Luxon's visit highlighted the government's broader vision for Northland's prosperity, including infrastructure developments like the proposed four-lane highway from Whangārei to Auckland, promising enhanced connectivity and growth opportunities for the region.

As Whangārei prepares for the upcoming Fritter festival, the Prime Minister's engagement with local businesses and the community underscores the government's commitment to supporting Northland's development. With the new radiation treatment facility at its heart, Northland is on the path to not only improving healthcare access but also fostering economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. This initiative represents a significant leap forward in healthcare, promising a brighter, healthier future for Northland.