Health

Preventive Health Screenings: A Necessity for Women Over 30

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
Preventive Health Screenings: A Necessity for Women Over 30

There is a prevailing adage that prevention is better than cure, and it holds profound truth when it comes to women’s health, especially for those aged over 30. As women traverse their third decade of life, hormonal changes bring about a series of health challenges. Addressing these issues requires an amalgamation of various preventive health screenings, lifestyle modifications, and a keen awareness of one’s body.

The Importance of Preventive Health Screenings

Preventive health screenings are vital tools in the early detection of potential health issues. They provide a head start in combating medical conditions such as breast cancer, cervical cancer, and colorectal cancer. According to CommonSpirit Health, a provider of comprehensive preventive screenings, more than 100,000 lives could be saved each year in the U.S. if everyone availed themselves of appropriate preventive care.

Bespoke Screenings for Every Woman

Dr. Shobha Gupta, a gynecologist and IVF expert, emphasizes that a woman’s health screenings should be as unique as she is. Beyond generic guidelines, each woman’s health history, family medical background, and lifestyle factors should be considered when planning screenings. This ensures comprehensive and personalized care, tailored to each woman’s specific needs.

Key Preventive Health Screenings for Women Over 30

Women in their 30s are advised to undergo a series of key health screenings. These include breast cancer screening with mammography, cervical cancer screening with Pap smear tests, bone density screening for osteoporosis, diabetes screening, blood pressure monitoring, thyroid tests, and vitamin D level measurement. Dr. Surabhi Siddhartha, a consultant obstetrician and gynecologist, also recommends pre-marital health tests which check for blood-related disorders, sexually transmitted diseases, psychiatric problems, and chronic diseases that could impact family planning. Fertility tests are also advised, particularly for those with irregular menstrual cycles or potential genetic disorders. Additionally, eye exams, skin checks, and mental health screenings are recommended as part of overall health monitoring.

On the lifestyle front, women are urged to manage stress, eat a balanced diet, monitor vaginal discharge, and be aware of their biological clock to maintain fertility. Regular physical activity is also advised to combat diseases such as obesity, anxiety, depression, heart disease, and diabetes.

By embracing a comprehensive approach to preventive care, women over 30 can strive to live healthier, fuller lives, with a better understanding of their bodies and the unique health challenges they may face.

Health
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

